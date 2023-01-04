JULY
Pine City Knights of Columbus celebrate 100 years
Most everyone has seen the kind gentleman selling Tootsie Rolls outside various establishments. The Knights of Columbus are well known for this action, and their name is often seen on local events and sponsorship lists, but who are the Knights of Columbus and what are they about? A 100-year celebration took place on July 10, and organizer, Loren Skluzacek, said the raffle tickets were all sold with proceeds going to help with community projects and programs. For example, the Knights purchased an ultrasound machine for the Pine City Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Bridge scheduled for replacement
The Pine County Public Works Department is preparing for the replacement of the bridge over Snake River on County Road 9, just east of Cross Lake, along with the addition of wider shoulders and the construction of a eight-foot wide paved bike trail out to the Snake River. The final phase of work will be the resurfacing of County Road 9 in 2024.
The bridge, shoulder and trail project is tentatively scheduled for January of 2023 through August 31, 2023. The bridge will be removed in February, 2023.
Community-generated projects presented as part of Community Action Plan
We have all heard the famous quote, “If you build it, they will come,” from the 1989 film classic, “Field of Dreams” where the leading character, Ray (played by Kevin Costner), hears a voice whisper that phrase to him through a cornfield in Iowa.
Although the vision for Pine City wasn’t mysteriously planted by a voice in a cornfield, it is an incredible vision that the citizens of Pine City have developed on their own through a Community Action Project (CAP) that began in March of 2022. On Thursday, July 19, the CAP committees along with Pine City administrator, Scott Hildebrand, and community development director, Mike Gainor, presented the future of Pine City to the public at the Pine City High School.
County road projects moving forward
The residents of Pine County, much like the rest of the country, are feeling the effects of inflation. As we are fueling up our vehicles and muttering under our breath about the cost, we probably aren’t thinking much about the larger picture when it comes to transportation and inflation.
Pine County is taking a proactive approach to the impact of inflation to alleviate further delay in current projects.
Pine County receives approximately $5,500,000 each year in state aid construction funds from the MN Highway Users Tax Distribution Fund.
AUGUST
Pine City proud: Hometown boys rise to fame
Pine City may be a small town “Up North” just off I-35, but even small towns can produce some big things.
Pine City has connections to two men who have risen to fame as professional boxers. Jimmy “The Bull” Barnes and Colton Warner are not just hometown boys and lifelong friends, but recently, they also became opponents in the boxing ring.
Jimmy “The Bull” Barnes may be an intimidating force in the ring, but Barnes is a man on a mission in all aspects of life. Barnes attended Pine City schools through grade 11 when he transferred to Mora for his senior year. Ranked high in the state and nation for high school wrestling, Barnes did not want to leave his teammates when Pine City and Mora were unpaired. Barnes stayed with his team in Mora and graduated in 2006. Along with being a professional boxer, a bodyguard, and a gym owner, he has one job that is bigger and tougher than all of them combined. Barnes is a single dad of three children, a ten-year-old daughter and three-year-old twin sons.
A smashing good time at the fair
The Greater Minnesota Get Together, aka Pine County Fair, drew huge crowds with parking overflowing into downtown Pine City. Wednesday night spectators enjoyed a truck pull, Thursday night a tractor pull and on Friday and Saturday, the demolition derby.
Sounds of roaring engines could be heard from miles away, and if one followed the sound, it would lead them right to the derby! There spectators would find a packed grandstand and bleachers with large crowds standing along the fences trying to get a glimpse of the derby.
Sokol Camp Booya picnic draws large crowd
When people think of the history and culture of Minnesota, thoughts tend to gravitate to the Twin Cities, Prince and sports. The first place to come to mind for most is not our little area of Pine City; however, history and culture is everywhere.
Traveling down the winding country road toward the shores of Cross Lake, you’ll find a unique piece of Slovakian history: the Sokol Camp.
Erected in 1926, the Sokol Camp was built for Czech and Slovak immigrants who moved to Minnesota to have a social and cultural gymnastics group that focused on physical and mental education.
The Sokol Camp celebrated their 91st anniversary on Sunday, August 14 with the annual Sokol Camp Booya picnic. Live music was provided by Dave Anderson and the Saint Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers provided entertainment.
SEPTEMBER
In memory of former commissioner Chaffee
A ceremony took place at the Pine County Courthouse last Thursday, Aug. 25, to dedicate the conference room on the main level of the courthouse to former, deceased Pine County commissioner, Steve Chaffee.
Chaffee served as a commissioner for 14 years and was instrumental in creating a relationship with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and other initiatives at the county level. County commissioner, Steve Hallan, welcomed those gathered at the dedication and spoke on Chaffee’s tenure.
“When preparing to speak, compassion was the word that kept coming to me. He had compassion for the people he knew and for the people of Pine County,” said Hallan. “Without Steve’s insistence on having a good relationship with the tribe, the relationship we have now wouldn’t have existed. He insisted that they are a part of Pine County and that they be included in whatever we do.”
Higher Education: Investing locally in the future
Higher education for some students goes without questions; it is just the next step on their educational path. For others, it can be extremely intimidating. The financial commitment is daunting. Many do not believe they are “college material,” a stigma that resonates deeply within the Pine County area. Pine Technical and Community College is on a mission to change the stigma and prove that college is possible for everyone.
‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ stirs controversy
Several Pine County residents expressed frustration during the public forum at the Sept. 6 county board meeting regarding a book in the East Central Regional Library (ECRL) system.
The book titled “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been written for children but contains what many consider questionable childrens’ content in the way of images and text on issues such as sexuality, masturbation, use of condoms, gay and straight intercourse, and written descriptions of oral sex. “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been one of the most banned books of the past two decades.
Village Apartments going up
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 16 to kick off the construction of the Village Apartments in downtown Pine City. The apartment building will be a 25-unit complex located on 3rd Street SE, across from the Village Bar & Grill and kitty corner from Robinson Park. The new apartments will sit on the former Pine City Feed Mill site.
Developers and owners of the future apartment complex, Cole and Haeley Newman, anticipate the project will be completed in about 10 months and noted they are taking applications for the units presently.
‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’
Some local youth may soon be sleeping a little better with the help of some locals and the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” organization.
A group of Pine City and Rush City residents, headed up by Gene Webster of Pine City, started a local chapter of the national organization in July. The work was soon underway, and on Sept. 10, sawing, drilling, pounding, and sanding could be heard in the driveway of the Webster residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.