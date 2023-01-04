OCTOBER
Heavy lifting on the lakes
If you’ve been around the waters of Pine City lately, you’ve likely seen a long barge either hauling things across the lake or installing/removing docks and lifts. With the increased development on the lake and shoreline improvements making dock installation and removal more difficult for property owners, dock installation and removal services have increased in demand.
Alex Anderson, owner of Across the Lake Services, has operated the business he owns with his wife, Andrea, for about a year, and offers dock and lift installation, storm damage recovery, mid-season adjustments, transport of items that need to be moved via water, etc. These services occur mainly around Cross and Pokegama lakes, but the business does travel and has completed a number of jobs from the Mississippi to working for the Army Corp of Engineers on Leech Lake.
Candidates weigh in at candidate forum
Hosted by Pine City Chamber of Commerce, WCMP and the Pine City Pioneer, with Mike Gainor, community development director for the city, as moderator, a candidate forum was held on Monday at the high school to help voters choose their candidates in the upcoming general election.
Races featured for the evening were Pine City Council, Pine City mayoral, Pine County commissioner, Pine County sheriff and Pine City School Board. There were three rounds of questions and answers.
Benefit to help veterans happening this Sunday
An event will be taking place this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center to benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored. The event will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Braham Event Center and will benefit GUMI CAMP USA (GUMI stands for Glad U Made It!).
The organization’s motto “Glad U Made It!” refers to being glad our veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to and from VA appointments, shopping etc.; the possibility of being placed with companion dogs and providing care for those dogs; peer to peer support groups for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.
Woman airlifted after crash in downtown Pine City
Two vehicles near the intersection of 3rd Ave. SE and 5th St. SE in downtown Pine City caused one woman to be airlifted via Lifelink Air Ambulance the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29 around 9 a.m.
NOVEMBER
‘Annie’ debuts Nov. 10
Earlier this fall the Pine City High School Theater program announced its selection for the fall musical production, and will present “Annie” for audiences to enjoy in Nov. There will be a special senior citizen matinee on Thursday, November 10 at 9:15 a.m. and three public performances: Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on November 13.
The musical is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie and is one of the most beloved stories of its time. Written by Thomas Meehan, with music by Charles Strouse and Lyrics by Martin Charmin. It has seen many renditions - both on stage and in a variety of films including a 1982 version featuring Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan and a more recent version in 2014.
2022 Election results
The general mid-term election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the election results are in.
In the governor’s race, democratic incumbent Tim Walz, with lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan, held onto their seats with 52.43% of the vote against challenger Scott Jenson and running mate Matt Birk who received 44.44% of the vote.
In Congressional Dist. 8, Republican incumbent Pete Stauber (Duluth) held onto his U.S. House of Representative seat with 56.81% of the vote (707 of 835 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Jen Schultz who received 43.09% of the vote.
State Senate Dist. 11 Republican incumbent Jason Rarick (Pine City) came out on top with 61.03% of the vote (102 of 106 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Michelle Boyechko (Tamarack) 38.83% of the vote.
In the State Representative Dist. 11B race, Republican incumbent Nathan Nelson (Hinckley) held his seat with 68.36% of the vote (48 of 49 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Eric Olson (Pine City) who earned 31.56% of the vote.
In the Pine County sheriff race, incumbent Jeff Nelson prevailed with 74.2% of the vote (46 of 47 precincts reporting) and challenger Brett Westbrook earned 25.48% of the vote.
Community center proposal received well by city council
As a result of the recent community action planning sessions, where locals created their vision for Pine City, the prospect of a community center was formed. This prospect has materialized into an initial plan which was presented to the Pine City Council during last week’s meeting on Nov. 2.
The community center was given the name “Pine Entertainment & Recreation Center,” a.k.a. PERC, and the initial plans for the center were presented by community member and business owner, Jill Frith.
DECEMBER
County continues to mull budget
As property taxes are soaring locally, the Pine County Board of Commissioners are carefully mulling over the 2023 budget. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the current state of the budget and levy during the Nov. 15 regular meeting.
In September, the county was looking at approximately $1.6 million in increases which would reflect a 8.1% levy increase, where historically the levy increase has hovered around 4% since 2011. However, they have been able to cut back and are tentatively looking at a 3% levy increase. That gap was closed with $554,405 in cuts, $621,262 in ARPA (federal COVID funds) and the 3% levy increase. Last year’s levy increase was 3.6%.
Too chilly for city business?
The Pine Government Center was a chilly place last Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, as the council met for a special meeting to address temporarily moving employees, as boiler issues preventing the proper heating of the building are addressed and plans for renovations to address other issues in the building are resolved.
The 1939 Art Deco style building which lacks a current HVAC and Sprinkler system is now facing issues with its boiler. Much discussion has taken place over the last several months over keeping the historic building up to code, and continuing its use, or vacating the building and building or moving into another available building in the city. Thus far, the city council has opted to continue the needed upgrades in an effort to maintain occupancy and keep the city hall as part of the thriving downtown location.
Broadband expansion planned for Pine City area through ECE
With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of internet availability, a recent statewide initiative to expand broadband will help fill the gaps that left many in the area unable to telecommute, utilize telehealth services or participate in distance learning during the pandemic.
This initiative (2022 Border-to-Border Broadband Grant program) will soon be impacting Pine County through a $14.2 million state grant awarded to East Central Energy by the state of Minnesota. As stipulated by the grant, ECE will be contributing approximately $34 million in efforts to eventually expand fiber broadband to its 14-county coverage area.
As part of the first phase of implementation, ECE will be targeting unserved and underserved areas in Pine City, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Munch, Pokegama, and Royalton townships, along with Grasston and Comfort townships in Kanabec County.
