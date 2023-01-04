January
NLX gaining steam?
The Northern Lights Express (NLX), a proposed higher speed passenger rail project that would provide rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth and operate on approximately 152 miles of existing BNSF rail corridor, may be gaining steam according to officials within the organization.
The NLX Technical Advisory Committee, along with other interested parties, met on Dec. 13 and announced a couple new developments: MnDOT is in the process of appointing a representative to the NLX after taking a two year hiatus and some local entities have renewed their support for the project.
Teachers at odds with school board and administration
It was a sea of red on Tuesday night at the high school as a large number of teachers attended the meeting wearing red t-shirts to show their unity. The teachers were also seeing red as their contract remains unsettled between the school and teacher’s union and staffing is already short – it was noted later that a sixth grade open teaching position is still unable to be filled.
The spokesperson for the teachers, James Foster, gave little details about the points of contention but expressed his frustration with the board and administration in a prepared speech during the public forum. Alongside him were teachers, Krista Fort and Jena Dennis, who helped him prepare the statement.
City seeks grants for future apartment complex
A grant application was approved by the Pine City Council on Jan. 5 for a proposed workforce apartment complex to be located at the old Pine City feedmill site, just east of the Railroad tracks off of 3rd St. SE. adjacent to a Place for You.
The $1 million grant through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency would help cover the $4 million dollar housing project, according to Lezlie Sauter, Pine County economic development coordinator.
Hilltop Park, new building is just the beginning
On Jan. 19, the community cut the ribbon to a new multi-purpose building in Hilltop Park, located just west of the Pine City Civic Center (hockey arena). Pine City Parks and Recreation Director Stacy O’Rourke said the open house was intended to recognize the people behind the building on the site known as the “Warming House.” This multipurpose building is a new building with two restrooms, four locker rooms, a lobby, and concession stand.
“I believe this project started in 2018 or 2019. The Pine City Youth Hockey program looked at it and said that [Hilltop] was really lacking a lot of resources,” stated O’Rourke.
February
Pickup pulled from Pokegama
It was quite the spectacle on Pokegama Lake as a crowd, with beers in hand, gathered around to watch the retrieval of a Chevy 2500 pickup truck from the Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29. The pickup went through the ice on Jan. 17, and the retrieval process took about seven hours as Anderson’s Collision, Mechanical and Towing, out of Grantsburg, recovered the vehicle.
The process began, according to Anderson’s owner, Karl Anderson, with a call that a truck had gone through the ice as it was plowing a wider path for the ice road that came south out of the Floppy Crappie at the north end of Pokegama Lake. The vehicle, owned by Cole Newman, was fully submerged but the driver, Charlie Rich, was able to safely get out before the vehicle broke through the ice.
Search for new Pine City superintendent continues
A vote was planned for Monday, Feb. 7 on whether to offer Pine City Superintendent Paula Foley a 3-year contract or not. Foley is currently on a one-year interim contract that runs through June 30.
However, Foley stated in an email the morning of Feb. 4 that she cannot accept another contract and that her priority has to be family.
Honored to serve then and now: Meet the new Pine County VSO
There are roughly 2,300 veterans that live in Pine County, approximately only 700 of those are actively enrolled in benefit programs. This is something the new Veteran Services Officer hopes to help correct.
A Florida native, Michael Harshman joined the Navy in 2006 and became a Navy Corpsman, the Navy’s version of a medic. He attended basic training and Naval Medical school in Great Lakes, Illinois. After that he attended Combat Trauma Management and Combat Med School at Camp Pendleton in southern California. His original orders from there were to go to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. However, being that it was a time of war there was a great need for combat corpsmen. He was then assigned to the 1st First Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California. He served with the 1st CEB Combat Engineer Battalion.
Harshman served two tours with the Marines. He was in Iraq from October 2007 - May 2008 and in Afghanistan during the summer of 2009 doing route clearance, which is bomb patrol. They would go down the routes, clearing them of IEDs, there was a lot of ambushes, he said. “When we do stuff like that you can’t expect to come back as a normal person. How are you going to be normal after getting blown up for a living? Even as a medic there was no way I could come back and work at a hospital and not be affected.”
new BBQ in town
Dennis Maxwell is no stranger to southern-style BBQ and is excited to bring his excitement and expertise to Pine City at the former Chubby’s location on or around March 4.
The business, Maxwell’s Southern BBQ & Fresh Cut Meats, will be a full service, family-oriented BBQ restaurant that will also serve fresh cut meats. Maxwell sat down with the Pine City Pioneer and shared the details about how he got to where he is now. the resurgence of “old school EDM” has her back on stage creating her musical magic.
March
School, teachers reach contract agreement
Pine City Schools and The Pine City Education Association have announced that a contract settlement for teachers has been approved by the PCEA for the 2021-2023 school years.
The contract will go to the school board for final approval in the weeks ahead, said Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley in a press release.
“Both parties feel this is a positive step in the right direction to achieving our goals at Pine City Schools. We will continue to work together in bringing about positive change for our district during this challenging time for all stakeholders,” said Foley, Pine City Education Association President Jason Rademacher and Board of Education Chairperson Lisa Nos-Tollefson in a joint statement.
The Garage official opening March 21
The Garage Bar & Grill has been a long time in the making but will be well worth the wait. Owners of the bar and grill, Quent and Nikki Patzoldt, have announced that the official opening will happen on March 21.
As one walks through the new The Garage building, located on the corner of Main Street and 8th Ave. SW, they will be impressed that no detail or extra flair was spared – from the brick interior/exterior (whose custom work was designed by Quent, along with Mike Doenz) to the detailed decor (fitting to its namesake and chosen by Nikki) to the rooftop terrace which can accommodate up to 150 people.
‘The Bookstore’ opening in Pine City April 5
The Bookstore will be opening in Pine City on Tuesday, April 5 and celebrating its grand opening week April 5-9.
Owner of The Bookstore, Dana Volkers Phillips, said that all genres of new and used books, homeschool curriculum, educational toys, puzzles, board games, book-themed gifts, and apparel will be sold. “We will also be offering free programs beginning this summer,” she added. She said updates for book clubs, writing groups, and homeschool meet-ups will be posted on Facebook at “The Bookstore Pine City.”
“I am thrilled to be finally opening our doors to the community! After announcing plans for The Bookstore in December, I have received an outpouring of support and excitement from so many in and around Pine City,” Phillips said. “I have worked very hard to create a charming little bookstore with quality books, toys, puzzles, and games, and I have been eagerly anticipating sharing it with everyone.”
City kicks off community development plan
Pine City on March 23 held their first in a series of Community Action Plan meetings which will help determine the path for Pine City.
Several residents and interested parties gathered at Pine Technical & Community College to hear from organizer Todd Streeter of Community Collaboration. Streeter laid the groundwork of what needs to be done to pursue a “bottom up” type approach where citizens are the key driving force in the community plan.
The meeting was opened by Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand who welcomed the large group gathered. “The goal is to come up with good ideas and put that into planning for the City,” he said.
