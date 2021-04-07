A pair of developers are asking Pine City to help finance construction of a 25-unit apartment building at the old mill site off of 3rd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE – and construction on the project could potentially begin this summer.
Larry Gensmer and Cole Newman have presented city staff and council members with preliminary plans for the development. Gensmer and Newman said they plan to have a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that would cost roughly $800-900 to rent. Newman said that they have been in contact with staff at Pine Technical and Community College and took recommendations on the need for studio apartments for college students.
Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter gave background on the feed mill, which closed down in August 2009. It was subsequently tax forfeited and the city obtained a court order to condemn the buildings.
City officials worked with the Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to investigate and clean up the site, and the buildings were demolished in 2018. The action plan approved by the MPCA put limits on what could be built at the site due to soil contamination, and specified that any new structure have no basements.
The city published a request for proposals in 2020 to find an experienced developer to redevelop the site into moderate density housing or a mixed-use development.
Sauter said she showed the site to at least three other developers, but they were concerned about the soil contamination on the former mill site.
“They will go elsewhere where they can get clean soil,” she said.
Conduit bonds
Gensmer and Newman have also asked for the city to use conduit bonds to assist them in financing the project.
Conduit bond are sold by governments to make funds available to a private business that is proposing a project with a public improvement such as a hospital or public housing.
Sauter said that she consulted with the city’s financial advisor, Jason Aarsvold at EHLERS, about the proposal, and that Aarsvold told her the danger to the city’s finances is low as it relates to repayment of the bonds, or on the city’s credit if the project fell through.
“He said it’s not very risky for the city at all – it’s actually a win-win,” Sauter said.
Sauter said a number of cities charge developers a fee to cover the city’s legal and staff time. She said she has been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources because the property is within the shoreland district, and that the DNR recommended applying for a variance for the density and 30-35% impervious surface lot coverage.
The city council has approved a resolution to charge a fee to cover legal costs and staff time, and another resolution to begin negotiations to transfer ownership of the site.
Sauter said there are options for redevelopment cleanup grant funds through DEED.
Gensmer and Newman were given clearance to begin developing site plans for review by the city’s planning commission.
“Now the ball is kind of in their court,” Sauter said.
Though it is far from a done deal, Sauter is enthusiastic about the project’s possibilities.
“I’m just excited,” she said. “I think it’d be awesome to have 24 families living in nearly downtown Pine City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.