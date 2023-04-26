Pine City’s Eldon Johnson and his family had found a son in Erik Eggert, a foreign exchange student from Germany that they hosted in 1986. Now, 35 years later, an Eggert presence has made its way back into the Johnson’s house with Milo, Erik’s son.
According to Valeria Lindberg, an employee of the International Cultural Exchange Services which helps place students in homes for the year, Milo Eggert had wanted to be placed in Georgia, but there weren’t any homes for him.
“They called Eldon, and he said yes. Milo has now been living in the same house, the same room and going to the same school as his dad,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg stated that at the airport, when Eldon came to pick Milo up, he had hugged her and asked how she got this to happen and said that it was an emotional moment.
“Eldon is really enjoying having this young kid in the house again,”
Lindberg stated. Johnson had recently been widowed, with his wife, Sandra, having passed away two years ago. “I firmly believe that everything happens for a reason. He didn’t get placed in Georgia so he could be here.”
Johnson explained that his father Erik had come in 1987 and had come back every summer for ten years while he was attending college. “If he stayed in college, he didn’t have to go in the military, so consequently, he stayed in college until he was 28 years old, and then decided to get a job. But he came back every summer.”
With Milo, Johnson stated that it was harder than it was 35 years ago. “I was 35 years younger! I don’t have a boss in the house like I did before. My wife’s not here to tell Milo that yes, he has to do this, and he has to pick up his underwear.”
Despite the age, Johnson said that he has enjoyed Milo there. “He’s a good kid, not a troublemaker, does what he’s supposed to do. Hopefully he’ll go home a little smarter than when he came.”
Johnson explained that Erik was his first foreign exchange student experience, and he figures Milo is his last given Eldon’s age. The Johnson family has hosted six foreign exchange students in total over their years.
Currently, Milo is in baseball, and has played hockey during the winter. “Eldon is always picking Milo up here, driving him there,” Lindberg described.
Lindberg described that the Johnson’s and the Eggerts had kept in contact over the years. Erik Eggert had become like a son to Johnson.
“I told Eldon that I was writing this in,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg is no stranger to hosting herself. Her family, as she states, has been hosting since 2019, and her husband comes from a family that hosts. Her job at the International Cultural Exchange Services is to place students with families that fit. “We work really hard to find host families. There are more students than families. We find students that fit well. If you really like hiking, we’ll place a student that really likes to hike,” said Lindberg. “We don’t want to place a student that hates bugs and being outside and put them with a family that goes camping every weekend.”
