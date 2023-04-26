Exchange student 2.0

Eldon Johnson (left) meets Milo Eggert (Center) at the airport with host cousin Sam (back right), and host uncle, Terry (right).

 

 Photo provided

Pine City’s Eldon Johnson and his family had found a son in Erik Eggert, a foreign exchange student from Germany that they hosted in 1986. Now, 35 years later, an Eggert presence has made its way back into the Johnson’s house with Milo, Erik’s son.

