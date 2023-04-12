$50,000 Powerball winner in Finlayson Apr 12, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Powerball ticket purchased in Finlayson for the April 5 drawing matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning Powerball numbers drawn on April 5 are 3-5-9-42-52 and the Powerball is 11. Banning Junction, located at 60684 Highway 23 in Finlayson, sold the winning ticket. The $50,000 prize can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. Visit www.mnlottery.com for more information and official rules. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community Easter Celebration / ‘Eggs’citement at the Armory! Heard it on the Streets asks: What is your favorite food? To the editor: In a world where you can be anything, be kind Lifesaving donation to school Pine City residents share their water bill woes Editorial cartoon Sample issues coming Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOnamia man charged in death of Hinckley womanCharges made against Pine City man in February officer-involved shootingWoman charged with attempted vehicle theft at sheriff’s office parking lot, theft of vehicle in SandstoneSecond shoot for trap teamThere was no gun and I’m OKPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterSheriff addresses potential school threatPut the phone down and pick up an activityPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster March 16, 2023County addresses improved intersection and possible tribal business park in Hinckley ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGrocery store chains eye former Pamida site (2) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Apr 12 Al-Anon: Wed, Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12 ACT Pine City Dementia Caregivers Coffee Chats Wed, Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12 Living Sober AA Wed, Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12 Rock Creek AA Wed, Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12 Women only AA Wed, Apr 12, 2023 Apr 13 Pine City Magnificent Red Hatters Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 TOPS Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 VFW Auxiliary Meeting Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 VFW Auxiliary: Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 Happy Hooker’s Needle Knitting Group Thu, Apr 13, 2023
