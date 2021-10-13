60th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 60th anniversary Mom and Dad!
Love,
Doug, Susie and family;
Steve, Lori and family;
Brenda, Jimmy and family
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 9:32 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.