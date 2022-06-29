The 7th Annual BBQ and Car Show took place at Pine Technical & Community College on Wednesday, June 22. The event kicked off Freedom Fest. A free BBQ was provided by the college, along with the car and truck show, kid and adult games and a campus tour. 

