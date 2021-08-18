The Pine County Sheriff’s office squad vehicle zipped down the freeway with lights flashing to a call on Friday, Aug. 13. Vehicles quickly moved to the right side of Interstate 35 north until the deputy reached the exit. Several winding dirt roads led to a secluded home deep in a wooded area of Pine County. Two deputies and an ambulance responded to the call for help. The call lasted about 45 minutes or so, then the deputies waited for the next call for assistance.
Pine County is separated into three districts based on the population of each area. One deputy covers each district per 12 hour shift. They collaborate with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police when needed.
Pine City and Hinckley each contract for a deputy’s services for 70 hours per week, according to Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson.
Mental health issues, car accidents and an errant deer that accidentally got trapped are just a few samples of the calls the deputies respond to on a given night, said Deputy Blake Richert. There are roughly 30,000 residents in the 1,435 square miles of Pine County, according to the 2010 census.
The 911 call operators answer the calls, communicate with the deputies and watch six computer screens as they work. Their fingers fly across the keyboard as they type the caller’s information onto one screen. On another screen they find the caller’s location and the closest deputy.
Devin Murphy, 23, said he was on his way to becoming a deputy when he accepted the position of a 911 operator. He has a four-year degree in criminal justice and still plans to transition to a law enforcement position later.
Alexis Marohn, 27, has been working as a 911 dispatcher for five years. She quickly works the foot pedal under her desk as she answers a 911 call. Do you feel in danger, she asked the caller. The answer was no. Marohn continued to ask questions as she quickly typed the responses into her computer.
Murphy said one of the biggest challenges of the job is to get information from a hysterical caller.
Both agree that they feel like there was an uptick of overdose calls when the pandemic began in 2020. The majority of calls concern mental health issues, lift assists and grass fires, as well as the overdose calls.
That night all of the ambulances were in use when another call needing transportation came in. They contacted a neighboring county to borrow an ambulance.
Richert said that is a fairly common problem. He said the deputies often need to wait for an ambulance to arrive at a scene before they can leave. That also means they cannot answer another call for help until the ambulance arrives.
Richert was in the military for five years before attending school to become a law enforcement officer in 2020. He said he likes the variety of calls that occur with this occupation. Besides the more common calls for vehicle accidents, lift assists and grass fires, the deputies receive unusual calls for help, such as a squirrel in a house, loose emus or a scared deer accidentally trapped in an enclosure in the wee hours of the night.
While they did not respond to the squirrel situation, Richert found himself facing a scared deer around 3 a.m. It was causing the owners’ dogs to bark non-stop in a residential neighborhood. He said the owner tried to get the deer out of the fenced area until the frightened deer started charging her. Richert and another deputy attempted to round the deer up and guide it to a larger exit area, but the deer did not cooperate and began charging him. They succeeded after about 10 long minutes. Richert said it felt like it took double that amount of time.
When there are calls about child custody or property issues, deputies cannot help unless there is a court order to enforce.
“A civil order isn’t directly enforced unless the order says we shall enforce it,” Nelson explained. “We can’t arrest for a violation. So child exchanges or visitation orders don’t carry a criminal penalty until a court orders law enforcement to forcibly enforce it. Property line disputes are hard because there can be surveys needed or easement issues that deputies can’t solve in the field.”
Every so often a resident or a child accidentally calls 911, then quickly hangs up.
“Do not hang up if you accidentally dial 911,” said Mahron. “Stay on the line until someone answers.” She said an operator will call the number back in case someone does need assistance.
