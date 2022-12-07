“A voice was heard in Ramah, weeping and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be comforted, because they are no more.” Matthew 2:18
Andy Williams famously sang about the holiday season – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” And for many, the holidays are just that, but for those who’ve lost someone they love or have experienced other forms of grief, the holidays can seem more like something to survive rather than something to enjoy. For hurting people, the Christmas season does not bring with it the joy and happiness advertised on TV or in greeting cards. The truth is – grief anytime is hard; grief at Christmas is really hard!
The Bible doesn’t ignore hard issues, including grief. In Matthew 2, in the middle of the events surrounding the Wise Men’s visit to Jesus, we read of an incident that is shocking to us, and God intended it to be so. It is a part of the Christmas story that does not make it into the many movies, TV specials, and storybooks about Jesus’ birth. Yet, God purposely included it in his Word.
When Jesus was born, the Wise Men came to Jerusalem and began asking “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews?” (Matthew 2:2). King Herod heard about this and fearing a threat to his throne, tried to have the baby Jesus killed by massacring all the children in the area under the age of two. In telling this story, the Bible says that there was great weeping and mourning by the mothers of these murdered children.
We tend to fly over this to get to the rest of the story about Jesus. However, let this sink in for a moment – these were real people who lost their real children in a terrible slaughter. These parents grieved because they would no longer see their children again in this life. They wept because their grief was real.
The most foundational truth that the Biblical Christmas story teaches us is that Jesus is God in human flesh (John 1:14). Yet, he was acquainted with grief. Why? Because grief is a part of the human experience. And as the perfect God-man, Jesus is no stranger to the grief we experience. We often think about how Jesus can identify with us in temptation, and in suffering, but how often do we stop to think of the fact that Jesus can identify with our feelings of grief, sadness and sorrow? The gospel teaches us we’re not alone in our grief. Jesus has walked in our shoes and is well acquainted with the full range of grief.
In John 11, Jesus’ grieved because of the death of his friend Lazarus. Jesus sees the hurt and the pain that death brings, especially to the surviving family, and he grieves. So, John 11:35 tells us, “Jesus wept.” Of course, Jesus would raise Lazarus from the dead, showing his almighty power. But, let’s stop for a moment to think about this as well – with tender compassion and sensitivity, the deep heart of Almighty God is on full display through the tears and troubled spirit of Jesus at the death of his friend Lazarus. He has experienced grief and promises to walk through our grief with us.
On this side of eternity, grief is a reality. If we live long at all, we will experience grief, pain, and loss as a part of our journey on earth. Sometimes, our plan for dealing with our grief is to wait it out until it goes away – but it never really does. We may try to deny our loss, or delay our pain, or distract ourselves so that we won’t have to deal with it. However, God’s plan for our grief is different. He wants us to acknowledge the reality of our grief, to tell him about our pain and losses, and most importantly to hear from him about his comfort and love. He promises to walk with us through our grief.
While no church or pastor can fix the pain of loss grieving people feel, we desire to bring comfort and to come alongside those in our community who hurt during the holidays. Because of this, last year we began holding a “Blue Christmas” service, named after the Elvis Presley song. This service has a more quiet, subdued feel than a traditional Christmas worship service. Scripture, music, and meditations focus on the comfort God offers during dark times. The purpose of this service is to remind hurting people that God is present even in dark times and that Jesus is the light. We also want to encourage them that God has seen us at our best, and at our worst, and Christ still came at Christmas for us. There’s still hope to be found in Jesus!
If you or someone you love finds the holidays to be tough, this service is for you. It will be held in the brick church building on the hill (625 Golf Ave. SW) on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.