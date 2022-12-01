A busy Pine County Attorney’s office

When district attorneys across the state and country have been scrutinized for lack of prosecutions and releasing criminals back on the streets with minimal bonds, our local county attorney’s office has been doing the opposite to help keep the county safe.
The last couple weeks have been especially busy at the Pine County Attorney’s office with three back-to-back jury trials and five victories in prosecutions. Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson said that it’s rare to have three jury trials back-to-back.
“Our team won them all; we’re thankful for the work of the jurors, law enforcement and the BCA,” he noted.
The first case was a major drug case: State v. Bryan Joseph Hodapp. Hodapp pled guilty on Sept. 19, 2022 to the sole count in the complaint. On Nov. 8, 2022, he was sentenced to 153 months in prison, which represented the maximum sentence under the state guidelines. Hodapp was convicted for carrying three pounds of methamphetamine from the Twin Cities that he planned to distribute in the northland. He had a previous drug sale conviction and a previous conviction for third degree murder for supplying drugs to a 21-year-old female who died of an overdose in 2013. This case was litigated by Frederickson.
The second case was a criminal sexual conduct case: State v. Matthew Lee Rote. Rote was found guilty of three counts by a jury in August. The charges were felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, penetration or contact with multiple acts; and felony incest). On Nov. 16, 2022, Rote was sentenced to a total of 153 months in prison. He has a lifetime conditional release period when he gets out of prison. The case was litigated by Assistant Pine County Attorney Lauren Dwyer.
The third case was another drug (methamphetamine and narcotics) case: State v. Rodney Francis Lubbers. Lubbers was found guilty by a jury of two counts of fifth degree controlled substance possession and obstructing legal process. The verdicts came in on Nov. 8, 2022 after a two day trial. Lubbers will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023. The case was litigated by Assistant Pine County Attorney Amanda Drew.
The fourth was a methamphetamine case: State v. Kou Yang. Yang was found guilty by a jury of felony fifth degree controlled substance possession after a two day trial. The verdicts came in on Nov. 15, 2022. His sentencing is on Jan. 17, 2023. This case was also litigated by Amanda Drew.
The fifth case was a drinking and driving case: State v. Joseph Samuel Hanson. Hanson was found guilty by a jury last week of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (a gross misdemeanor since he has two prior convictions). His sentencing is Feb. 8, 2023. The case was litigated by Assistant Pine County Attorney Kelli Jasper.
