Sylvia Raudabaugh
Sylvia Raudabaugh, of Rock Creek, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City. She was 92 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Rock Creek City Center with a Time of Remembrance at 1:45 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Pine City. Memorials are preferred for Alzheimer’s Research or school supplies for kids in need. Arrangements are entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
