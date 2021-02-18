To the Editor:
Shivering at the sight outside, I grabbed a glass of hot tea and sat by the kitchen table. Looking outside, sipping the tea, I saw the most magnificent blue sky, vivid above the white snow. All this against the green of the tall White Pine trees. The only movement I saw was the occasional puff of smoke released from a neighbor’s chimney. This silhouetted by the sun on a garage siding.
I gazed at the scene until my cup was empty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.