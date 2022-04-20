I would imagine that most of the folks that read this paper, and certainly the columns, fit into the demographic of those who are familiar with the TV show Seinfeld. You know, the show about nothing, that ran for nine seasons. Welcome to this week’s column about nothing. I suspect my run will not be as long.
When the new editor, T.A. LeBrun, emailed me and inquired as to my interest in writing a column. I was equal parts horrified, hesitant and flattered. She had no way of knowing that I had actually started college with the intention of majoring in English. It did not go well.
If this column is not edited (and I hope it is), some of you will notice that I am a grammatical nightmare. I know it. I have a deep love of commas and no real idea as to how to use them. My strategy is to read until I need a breath and then either end the sentence or put in a comma. In the days of my youth, the strategy resulted in some really long sentences. After two years of COVID inactivity, I seem to need to breathe more often. Hence shorter sentences.
At any rate, I responded to the email with a request for a couple of days to ponder her proposition. When a response was needed in about twelve hours it occurred to me that she was filling out her column schedule and was clearly desperate and my name was probably pretty far down her list of potential writers. My level of flattery went down some. However, I do think it is a good idea to stretch yourself a bit so I agreed. I can write a column, right? Turns out will be three this year.
So it has become time to actually write. I thought back to my ill fated English education background. In my very large high school, we had a lot of curriculum choices to meet our required English credits.
I elected to take all literature classes. I did take one required writing class, but by then, my grammatical ignorance was too far gone. I was pretty sure that I was a highly skilled writer and editing suggestions were not graciously received. Ahhh the arrogance of youth.
In college, I had a professor who did nothing but shake his head at me and say, “Elisa, I cannot condone poor sentence sense.” I had no idea what he meant, and his suggestion that I go to the writing lab for further help was rather appalling to me.
It was becoming pretty clear that I was not cut out to be an English teacher. Honestly, I did not take that revelation very well. I was pretty sure that I was gifted and the next great American novel was soon to go from my brain, to my fingertips onto the keys of my manual typewriter. I did know that writing a great novel was going to take up a fair amount of my time, and I was 18, in college, and I was busy doing other stuff. Apparently in addition to being somewhat arrogant, I was also lazy. Gosh, I was a delight.
The novel would have to wait, but I did need a new career plan. I had taken an archery class and gotten an A. New career trajectory – I would be a Phy.Ed. teacher. There would be lots of time outside, comfy clothes and far fewer papers to read. Good choice. Sometimes I think about my great American novel. Still unwritten. Will it ever find it’s way to paper? Maybe this is the beginning. Maybe.
Elisa Mill is a retired teacher and class clown, Park ‘74.
