A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City on Monday, May 30 under raining and blustery skies. That didn’t stop the large number of attendees from paying homage to fallen and deceased local veterans. The morning consisted of speeches, an honor guard tribute and names of deceased veterans being read.
