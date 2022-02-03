Our small hobby farm, KoodB (pronounced Could Be) Ranch, could be anything, a vegetable garden paradise, domestic animal sanctuary, Christmas tree farm, or all three. Instead, it is home to rescued creatures and a healthy quantity of “may need it someday” stuff.
In January of last year, I received a phone call asking if I could take in “one more animal that needs a home.”
Not much thinking went into my answer, I just said “yes.” After all, how much trouble can one small chicken be? Well, more than you think.
First off, it had to stay inside the house. Sue (the chicken’s name) had been a child’s pet since she was a wee chick. Her home had been in a cage in the child’s bedroom, so Sue wasn’t used to other chickens or being outside. I’m not sure if she even knew she was a bird.
Not a big deal; she can be in her cage in the house until Spring, then we would put her outside with my chickens – one big happy family, I thought.
Sue was a black Silkie chicken, small, fluffy, and quiet. After a few months, she outgrew her cage. My husband, David, and I, invested in chicken diapers and let Sue wander the house. She had no interest in roosting on furniture, and if we didn’t point her out, you would not know she was around.
Our home has a couple of ceiling to floor windows, and Sue had set up residence in front of one of those windows. She barely left the window area, I think she enjoyed watching the other chickens, songbirds and whatever else wandered into the yard. It’s like being outside, but not really.
We tried this last summer to introduce Sue to our other chickens; we even bought another Silkie and other Bantam-size chickens. After two weeks, she was not looking very good so back into the house she went. I can now testify that chickens can suffer from depression.
Probably what was more disturbing was the relationship between my husband and Sue. Over the last few months, before Sue’s untimely passing, I noticed Sue had a “thing” for my husband. She became especially animated, flapping her wings and making weird chicken noises when he was around. David spoke to her like he did to me when we were dating, and Sue responded to him with rough throated cooing sounds.
I did not interfere with whatever their relationship was but decided no more “free” animals in my house, unless injured, infant or otherwise.
Tami Reidman is a staff writer for the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.