If you were to ask Chris Jahnz what her occupation has been for the last 27 years, she would say it was teaching, which would be true, but her career has been anything but the stereotypical teacher standing in front of 25 kids sitting in desks. Her resumé epitomizes the team player attitude she has demonstrated throughout her career. She has changed grade levels, core subjects, and specialty areas many times, working wherever she was needed for the good of the students and the school.
Jahnz’s team player mentality was evident early on. Growing up in Rush City, Jahnz enjoyed school and all of its activities. She played volleyball, basketball, softball, and ran track. She enjoyed school so much that she actually went dumpster diving in the school’s trash bins looking for old workbooks, which she rescued and used to play school with her younger brother and neighbor, happily correcting her “student’s” worksheets.
After graduating from high school, Jahnz attended St. Cloud State University where she got her degree in elementary education, while playing college softball all four years and eventually earning her master’s degree from Southwest Minnesota State University. After college, Jahnz returned to Rush City and worked as a supervisor at Plastech, which had a racquetball court available for employees. It just so happened that a young man named Scott Jahnz was doing some electrical work there and wanted to learn the game, so he asked Chris to teach him to play. Apparently, the racquetball lessons were quite successful because the two were married a year later.
Shortly after she and Scott were married, Jahnz’s team player mentality was put to the test. At different times during the 1990s, she taught halftime fourth grade and halftime in the science lab at Pine City, subbed in the area, taught reading in Rush City, and then came back to Pine City in 1999 as halftime reading teacher. She had barely settled into that role when, one year later, she was moved to the Language Arts Lab where she worked with second through sixth graders on writing and typing skills.
That move was just the first of many for Jahnz throughout the years. The Language Arts Lab eventually became the Learning Lab, and her new curriculum was now math instead of writing. A few years later the Learning Lab morphed into the Strength Based Center which had an entirely different, and somewhat ambiguous, focus. Rather than teaching the typical core subjects, the goal of the Strength Based Center was to help students understand their strengths and how to use those strengths to improve their overall learning. During this time, Jahnz also took on several extracurricular roles even while her classroom assignments continued to change. At times she coached junior varsity softball, junior high basketball, helped with the Spelling Bee, Knowledge Bowl, track and cross country meets, taught summer school, and helped with after school classes. Jahnz’s final move came just last year when she went back into a regular second grade classroom.
Having been so busy throughout her career, Jahnz has no intentions of slowing down in retirement. She has plans to spend more time with friends and family, babysit her granddaughter, stay at their cabin in Siren and get more involved in their church there. Since she will have more time in the fall now, she hopes to do more canning and pie baking, and in her “spare” time, she would like to learn to play pickleball – maybe even teach Scott how to play!
As she contemplates retirement, and possibly her last official job change, Jahnz says there is much that she will miss. She will miss the second graders who, she says, are always excited to come to school and work hard, and she will miss the daily interaction with the school staff. She is sincerely grateful for the support she has received throughout the years from her colleagues, principals and supportive parents. And Jahnz leaves Pine City Elementary School with the same team player attitude she has demonstrated throughout her career as she reminds us all that “it takes a village to raise a child, and we do better when we work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.