A Place for You wins community award

“We’ve found that if you present an issue and simply ask, there are many people who are more than willing to help,” explains Mathew Viney, Executive Director at A Place for You in Pine City.
The ability to spark change and pull people together is why the organization was selected as East Central Energy’s 2022 winner of the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which includes a $1,000 prize.
The homeless shelter just marked its tenth year of serving the community. It covers six counties, including Pine, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Carlton, with the ability to house up to nine individuals at a time. The facility provides private rooms, laundry, cold food storage, and bathing facilities, along with one-on-one case management, mental health referrals, and housing resource navigation.
Viney notes, “Healthy communities do not allow their members to be homeless. If we want to end homelessness and the trauma it creates, we must give the community the opportunity to be part of the solution.”
That solution includes a unique partnership with other organizations to leverage resources and build awareness. The shelter frequently works with mental health practitioners, thrift stores, churches, Girl Scout troops, restaurants, and others in the community.
In 2021, APFY received over 350 calls from those who needed help, ultimately serving 111 individuals, a 10% increase from previous years.
“Funding is always an issue,” Viney shares. “Resources are used strategically and creatively. When there is a need, it is communicated and locals contribute what they can, ultimately creating a wave of energy. We can’t thank the community enough for supporting A Place for You and helping homeless individuals navigate their way back to self-sufficiency.”
ECE presents the Touchstone Energy Community Award annually to a local organization that is making a difference in its community. As the local winner, A Place for You will be entered to compete for the statewide award as well.
