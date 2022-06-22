A few weeks back I had a person say to me, “You sure love to fish. You must be a very patient person.”
All I could think in my head was, “Clearly they have never been fishing with me before.” The implication in their statement, is one held by many about fishing, it requires a lot of patience. As much as I’d like to accept the compliment of being a patient fisherman, I fish in such a way that if one spot is not producing, it’s quickly on to the next spot. The grass is always greener on the other side; the fish are more plentiful around the next bend.
Patience is a lost art in today’s world. Even the phrase “have patience” has a seemingly negative connotation attached to it. It comes across negative because we think, “Oh no, now I have to wait.” All of us know what it feels like to become impatient by way of inconvenience … Some of us know what it feels like to be impatient in crisis.
It is in a time of crisis that David pens Psalm 62. “For God alone my soul waits in silence; from him comes my salvation. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken,” Verses. 1-2. What does David mean by silence? I don’t believe he’s implying he has found a place where there is merely the absence of noise. Silence is not just a characteristic of your environment. It is not just something you achieve by changing your circumstances. Silence is a posture in our hearts.
Have you tried to be silent before? Silence for many is hard; we want to talk. We want to tell people what we think. A Biblical truth found all throughout the Bible is that there is a “time for silence.” One such place is Psalm 62. It is an interesting Psalm because it contains no prayer, no petition of God. David simply makes statements he has learned to be true of himself, and more importantly, true of God.
In verse 3 he writes, “How long will all of you attack a man to batter him, like a leaning wall, a tottering fence?” David is under attack. It’s not the first time he has been under attack, and he has learned something from the previous challenges in his life, “be patient.”
The last thing you want to do in a crisis is remain quiet; it requires great patience to do so. In fact, the idea of remaining “patiently silent” seems an impossibility in times of desperation. Perhaps we have a very poor understanding of the importance of patience? Patience is a calm endurance; it is not just waiting something out. Patience is steadfast perseverance, not just getting something over with as quickly as possible.
One reason that patience is so important is due to the great dangers of impatience. What David is sharing in this Psalm is that he is facing an injustice and it has brought about the temptation for impatience … Injustice leads to impatience, and impatience leads to people taking matters into their own hands. It’s as true today as it was when David penned Psalm 62. The Psalmist has learned to stop and assess the situation, patiently wait on the Lord’s timing, and grow in character and relationship with God throughout the process.
The greater danger of impatience is that our crisis will lead to us becoming impatient with God. The natural reaction to any form of pain is to remove its source as quickly as possible. Many who are impatient, and refuse to pause in silence, are not really looking for God’s direction. Instead, people are more concerned with their own objectives. They look for ways to convince themselves that what they want is right.
Here is the problem, if we do not hold to the objective truth of God’s word, then we do whatever it is that “sounds right.” Unfortunately, what we think “sounds right” and what “God says is right” often do not line up.
Having patience is difficult. Having patience in the Lord during a crisis or an injustice is even harder. It is easy to view God’s provision as possible, but our impatience can force us to see it as unlikely.
The Psalmist has found refuge in both the character and the promises of God. Psalm 62 gives us an eternal truth to implement in our lives: “Patience is about seeking God’s direction, rather than justifying my own.”
Joe Gatzke is the associate pastor of Youth & Family Ministry at Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
