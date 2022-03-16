Today is St. Patrick’s Day. This means a myriad of things to folks, ranging from simply wearing something emerald green, or perhaps drinking way too much in the name of a saint, to getting pinched by your more ornery friends for not wearing green – the list could go on. In the Stratton home, St. Patty’s Day means that Mom will pinch you for not wearing green, we’ll have corned beef and cabbage for dinner, and probably at some point there will be a half serious argument about how Irish our heritage is.
But what is today truly about? Is it really nothing but a boon for the makers of green dye, and a sanctioned holiday to celebrate the looney toons version of Irish culture, or is there something more? There is more, so lets take a brief look at who the real St. Patrick was.
Learning about Patrick is easier than you would assume for someone born 1,600 years ago, mostly ‘cause he left us a brief biography called the Confessions of Patrick.
This little document gives us a glance not only into to the exterior circumstances of Patrick’s life, but a small window into his mind and heart. The historical Patrick was born in the British town of Bannavem Taburniae. Now where this place exactly was is unknown, but most scholars reckon it to be to be in the Northwest of England or possibly Wales.
The boy Patrick was an unbeliever, even though he was the son of a deacon and grandson of a priest (the terms “deacon” and “priest” did not have the same meanings as today, and could be simply understood as assistant pastor and head pastor/bishop). Patrick was taken captive by a band of Irish pirates at the age of sixteen, and through the turmoils of slavery in Ireland was forced to look to powers beyond man and came to faith in Christ.
Six years after his capture, Patrick receives Providential aid and escapes back to his native land in a danger-filled escapade through the wilderness of western Britain. He arrives at his home, is welcomed back by his parents, who demand that he never leaves them (what loving parent wouldn’t?). Almost right away, he receives a vision of the lost Irish calling him back to them to bring the truth of God. Patrick goes in obedience to Ireland, and as they say, the rest is history.
Patrick’s mission to Ireland was marked by great power from God. The nation of Ireland was remade by the Gospel, and as the rest of Europe plunged into the Dark Ages, Ireland flourished with an explosion of missionary zeal and cultural enrichment.
It was from Irish churches that missionaries went forth and reached the Scots, starting a “Celtic Church” across the British Isles. This Celtic church had strong traditions of independence and created beautiful art. This independence led to some unfortunate religious wars in the later Dark ages, but as it crystallized and developed, especially in Scotland, the independence and love of freedom born in part from the Celtic Church would help feed the mentality behind Scotland’s wars of independence under William Wallace and Robert Bruce.
Winston Churchill in his History of the English Speaking Peoples asserts that the first English invasion of Ireland was in part fomented by the Pope to bring the old Irish Church under direct Roman rule. Some even deign to think that the hard-headed, freedom-loving spirit of the 1700’s Scots-Irish Americans owes a small something to the long past free spirit of the ancient Celtic Church.
We partake of the art of the Celtic Church today, what Christian isn’t stirred by the beloved hymn Be Thou My Vision, written in the 9th century AD and set to an old Irish tune. We still marvel at the Book of Kells, an amazingly illuminated copy of the first four books of the New Testament. Some folks claim, perhaps dubiously, that the keening Gaelic psalm singing of the Scottish Hebrides traces all the way back to the early Celtic church. This style of singing got transplanted with the Scots-Irish to Appalachian America, and with it’s close kin Shape-Note Singing forms a great part of the foundation of Country Music.
So as you eat that corned beef today, drink a green milkshake, or get pinched by that one person in your life, remember that life today would not look quite the same, had not a slave boy, 1600 years ago, believed on Christ and answered a call to a pagan people. Remember that one person and God can shape nations, no matter how simple that person may be. Most importantly, remember, as Patrick himself would’ve told you today, that “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:30) and as Christ said in the Gospel of John “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”
Charlie Stratton is a lay pastor for Grace Baptist Church.
