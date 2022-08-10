The Greater Minnesota Get Together, aka Pine County Fair, drew huge crowds with parking overflowing into downtown Pine City. Wednesday night spectators enjoyed a truck pull, Thursday night a tractor pull and on Friday and Saturday, the demolition derby.
Sounds of roaring engines could be heard from miles away, and if one followed the sound, it would lead them right to the derby! There spectators would find a packed grandstand and bleachers with large crowds standing along the fences trying to get a glimpse of the derby.
This year’s Friday night derby was a special one. Scott Wimmer, an organizer of the event, said that there were 28 “fresh” Chrysler Imperials registered, which is a record number he said. “Fresh” Imperials doesn’t mean they are brand new, said Wimmer, but means they haven’t been run in a derby yet.
When asked “Why Imperials?” Wimmer responded, “They are one of the toughest cars as far as longevity for smashing.” He added the cars, totalling 106 on Friday night, are from local guys and some from southern Minnesota and some from the Carlton area.
The top five winners get a pretty good payout, with $20,000 total being split up. Wimmer said that Todd Johnson raffled off an Imperial and donated $5,000, which will be above and beyond the $20,000.
Friday night’s derby winner in the Imperial category was Trig Laase, and Saturday night’s winner was Chris Gray. Below are the results from all grandstand events.
TRUCK PULL RESULTS
5 County 4800: 1. Steve Bellend – 326 feet, 5 inches; 2. Randy Osterdyk – 323 feet, 8 inches; and 3. Jeremy Japp – 300 feet, 4 inches. 5 County 5800: 1. Jeremy Japp – 358 feet, 3 inches; 2. Tom Belland – 350 feet, 8 inches; and 3. Randy Osterdyk – 341 feet, 6 inches. 5 County 6500: 1. Jeremy Japp – 333 feet; 2. Jeremy Japp – 331 feet, 1 inch; and 3. Rich Nordstom – 322 feet, 7 inces. Improved Stock 5800: 1. Keifer Kirschbaum – 308’6”; 2. Jake Winscher – 306’5”; and 3. Darvin Saehr – 306’2”. Improved Stock 6200: 1. Jake Anderson – 305’8”; 2. Keifer Kirschbaum – 304’11”; and 3. Darvin Saehr – 304’7”. Improved Diesel 8500: 1. Jeremy Kajewski – 313’4”; 2. Austin Ramler – 311’0”; and 3. Bret Moulzoff – 294’11”. Heartland Stock 7000: 1. Jeremy Japp – 347’8”; 2. Chris Kosiba – 330’8”; and 3. Michael Meyer – 303’2”. Pro Stock 5800: 1. Darron Saehr – 311’6”; 2. Jason Schindler – 310’7”; and 3. Dale Saehr – 310’5”. Pro Stock 6200: 1. Darvin Saehr – 297’7”; 2. Dale Saehr – 292’2”; and 3. Derek Becker – 286’3”. Stock Diesel 9000: 1. J.D. Glover – 294’8”; 2. Billy Nichols – 293’11”; and 3. Mike Lofgren – 290’6”. Hot Street Diesel 8500: 1. Jeremy Kajewski – 317’3”; 2. Bret Moulzoff – 308’1”; and 3. Kyle Kletschka – 285’0”.
TRACTOR PULL RESULTS
3750 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Steve Tharp 294,5”; 2. Jimmy Larson 280,8”; and 3. Rory Bryant 263’. 5000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Riley Moos 359,7”; 2 Lon Hollister 351,4”; and 3. Wade Hollister 334,4”. 6500 Modified: 1. Jeremy Carlbom 337,10”. 6500 Antique: 1. John Hamann 317,3”; 2. Rory Bryant 285,11”; and 3. Jeremy Blazek 256,7”. 7000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Jeff Moos 366,6”; 2. Lon Hollister 364,1”; and 3. Cody Hollister 354,5”. 9000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Isaiah Tretsven 345,2”; 2. Wyatt Mlaskotch 344’; and 3. Jake Jones 339,8”. 9000 Classic: 1. Ben Neumann 288,9”; 2. Randy Jennissen 288,1”; and 3. Cindy Leibel 268,2”. 9000 Open: 1. Tanner Nettestad 376,2”. 10000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Jake Jones 341,6”; 2. Doug Bekins 333,7”; and 3. Drew Dumke 328,10”. 11000 Hobby Stock: 1. Tanner Nettestad 360,2”; 2. Ross Elwood 325,9”. 12000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Ross Elwood 353,5”; 2. Seth Olson 302,9”; and 3. Kevin Berndt 297,2”. 16500 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Russel Kukuk 376,4”; 2. Nick Kapsner 298,6”; and 3. Jason Zastera 283,5”. 22000 Improved Farm Stock: 1. Russel Kukuk 288,6”; 2. Nick Kapsner 280,1”; and 3. John Swanson 259’.
FRIDAY NIGHT DERBY RESULTS
Imperial’s: 1. Trig Laase; 2. Brian Gray; 3. Chris Gray; 4. Cole Peterson; and 5. Nick Castellino. Stock Cars: 1. David Wiberg; 2. Derek Gorman; 3. Brody Clark; and 4. Gavin Rockstroh. Little Trucks: 1. Jordan Hecht; 2. Cory Lead; 3. Jake Sauter; and 4. Austin Baumann. Big Trucks: 1. Brad Conner; 2. Gavin Rockstroh; 3. JoJo Youngbauer; and 4. Tyler Pangerl. Hardest Hit: Jordan Hecht. Best Paint: Alden Nelson.
SATURDAY NIGHT DERBY RESULTS
Imperial’s: 1. Chris Gray; 2. Brian Gray; 3. Nick Castellino; 4. Coke Peterson; and 5. Keith McKellar. Little Trucks: 1. Jake Sauter; 2. Cory Leaf; 3. Kyle Lockwood; and 4. Jordan Hecht. Big Trucks: 1. Marty Youngbauer; 2. Brad Conner; 3. Travis Blatz; and 4. Gavin Rockstroh. Stock Cars: 1. Jeremiah Mohr; 2. Brian Gray; 3. Cole Peterson; and 4. Kyle Peterson. Couples: 1. Jordan Hecht & MacKenzie Caza; 2. Cody & Evyn Weston; 3. Jake Sauter & Jada Oquist; and 4. Alyssa Filipkawski & Michael Katenhausen. Hardest Hit: Mike Gray. Best Paint: Jeremiah Mohr.
