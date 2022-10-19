Each year in the United States, an official wreath-laying ceremony is held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery precisely at 11 a.m., on the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month. This moment was being remembered when the cease fire was declared to signify the ending of World War I at 11 a.m., November 11, 1918. The “War that ends all Wars” but wasn’t. The day became known as “Armistice Day.”
In 1954, Congress passed a bill that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Days and President Eisenhower signed the legislation into law. From then on, November 11 became Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of all wars in America.
Veterans are someone who vow to serve our country in times of need so that the rest of us can live our ordinary lives. They come from all walks of life and each have a different reason or motivation, but all wear the uniform with pride to answer the call of duty.
It does not matter their race, ethnicity or religion, but they are all knowingly accepted and live a difficult life of duty, of honor, of discipline enduring hardships and isolation from family. A life of self-sacrificing of countless things such as comfort or good pay and lack of personal freedom – but most of all an acceptance to sacrifice their own lives for country when needed, for they share the same goal to protect our country. Few callings in life are as noble.
Since the Armistice Day was declared, millions of American veterans went on and fought other wars. Another 507,457 of our finest gave their ultimate sacrifice in battles for the service of our country. And 58, 209 of them were in Vietnam.
Vietnam Veterans held a special place in the annals of American and Military history. They served our country by stemming the tidal wave of communism of their time. Their battles were just as hard fought and as bloody as any, but unlike other groups of veterans before them or since, they came home to a dejected nation. Most of them went to war in the Vietnam theater without the full support from our own government leaders, and half of the public did not support them and that was unfair – unfair is not a strong enough word.
For the first time in our history, some people who opposed the American involvement in Vietnam treated our fighting-men and veterans poorly. They did not make a clear distinction between the war and those who fought it. Some of them even regarded these veterans as willing killers. The anti-war groups of the day tended to blame the American troops for the tragic situation of Vietnam, instead of blaming the government leader who had sent them into harm’s way.
Instead of coming home to a hero’s welcome, the typical Vietnam veteran received very little attention when they returned home. At best, most were confronted with the reactions of indifference and shunned because of fear or anger. Consequently, most of these veterans kept their wartime experiences to themselves because no one else seemed to understand or care. The cold reception these Vietnam Veterans got when they got home left them feeling different and alone. Their noble deed and personal sacrifice ignored by an ungrateful nation.
How tragic and unforgivable. It took a long time for our nation to slowly right this wrong and recognize that these Veterans are our national treasure. They have endured much.
If I could say something to a Vietnam veteran, I would say this as a kid from Vietnam and a son of an American Vietnam veteran: Your battles did hold the communist at bay and delayed their tide long enough so that in time, others could see them for what they are. You were part of the only opposing force that could have faced them and you did by answering the call. In time, your efforts were not wasted; communism did stop spreading and did fall because of you.
The free world understands and appreciates your efforts because it isn’t hard to see what unchecked power of the communists have done to the people wherever they spread unopposed.
As an American and a veteran myself, our generation greatly benefited from the lesson learned from you when it was my time to put on a uniform and serve. You should be proud as we are proud of you for stepping up to the highest calling of your nation and be counted. You are indeed a special breed of veterans, reflecting great credit upon yourself and were in keeping with the highest tradition of the American fighting spirit.
Thank you for your service!
Barry Burch is a Veteran and retired U.S. air marshal who lives in Pine County.
