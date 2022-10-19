Barry Burch

Each year in the United States, an official wreath-laying ceremony is held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery precisely at 11 a.m., on the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month.  This moment was being remembered when the cease fire was declared to signify the ending of World War I at 11 a.m., November 11, 1918. The “War that ends all Wars” but wasn’t. The day became known as “Armistice Day.” 

