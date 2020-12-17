I’m pretty easy to please when it comes to food. Fresh vegetables from the garden? I love it. That smoky char from meat cooked on the grill? Bring it on.
Once the temperature starts dropping, though, it feels like it’s time to start making big, hot meals to warm you up – maybe some hotdish or lasagna or beef stroganoff – and to get a nice pot of soup, stew or chili going just in case you need backup.
And, all things considered, the holiday season is probably the most delicious time of the year. Now, it’s not exactly health food. But give me some pickled herring and soda crackers, or a couple of Christmas cookies and a glass of eggnog and you’re looking at a happy guy. And considering what we’re all going through, happiness is a pretty valuable commodity these days.
I might not be so happy when my clothes don’t fit in January, but that, as they say, is a tomorrow problem.
This subject of favorite holiday foods has come up in a few different conversations recently. I think we’re all looking at ways we can get that Christmastime feeling despite the pandemic. And if we can’t get together to share our aunt’s famous lefse, we just might be tempted to try to make it ourselves.
So that gave me an idea for a little project we can do together, to maybe make these holidays a little bit brighter for everyone.
1. Send us a description of a favorite holiday food, or a special memory associated with a holiday food.
2. Or, send us a recipe for a delicious holiday food you love.
... and just in time for Christmas, we will publish those in the Pioneer.
You can send all those to me at my email address (editor@pinecitymn.com) or to
Pine City Pioneer
405 2nd Ave. SE
Pine City, MN 55063
Thank you! And I hope you are staying safe, but still finding a way to make warm memories for yourself and your family this Christmas.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
