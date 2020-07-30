It has been a long, hard, weird year for everyone. This past week we had a couple glorious days of not-too-humid sunshine; but I couldn’t help but think that this would be pretty great weather to be sitting in at the Pine County Derby.
It is just that kind of year.
However, we all know you can look at the cup as being half-empty or half full, so we thought we’d turn that around and be grateful for what we have, and give our local businesses and organizations a tip of the hat to let them know that they are, truly, the best.
That’s why the Pioneer and the other Pine County newspapers have launched a readers’ choice, “Best Of” contest.
Right now, you can go to www.pinecountynews.com/bestof and nominate in over 90 categories, everything from food and drink to services, shopping and recreation.
The nomination period runs through Monday, Aug. 3. After those ballots are locked and loaded, we will move on to the actual voting period, which runs from Aug. 14-Sept. 10.
I should note that all the voting the entire contest will be held online, and that there will not be any paper ballots.
Once the voting closes, we’ll add up the votes and prepare a special section of the Pine City Pioneer in October to announce the winners.
And the winners will receive ... bragging rights! And a certificate and window cling that they can use to promote themselves.
We hope that you get involved, and find that it’s a fun way to point out a few of the things you love about Pine City and Pine County.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
