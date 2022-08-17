I AM PLEASED to learn of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline that is now nationwide.
988 is the three-digit phone number to connect directly to the lifeline for crisis care.
Too many people experience suicidal crisis or mental health related distress and need care and help. In 2020 alone, the U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes. For people age 10-34 years, suicide is the leading cause of death.
This new network consists of more than 200 crisis centers that can help thousands of people overcome crisis situations every day. They are supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services.
Make a note of this number, 988, and have it readily available if your family needs it or you need to advise someone else.
WITH INTEREST RATES rising, in part due to slow inflation, I am wondering why banks aren’t increasing the interest rates on savings accounts. Maybe it is because they don’t need the money. Consumer savings is a very high number and the banks will continue to make money on our savings. You will have to search far and wide to find rates on savings above 1%.
I HAVE SEVERAL nephews in the automobile business in northwest Minnesota, eastern South Dakota and North Dakota. I called Todd, a GM dealer in Fertile, Minnesota, and asked how long it would take for arrival if I were to order a new car. He said eight to ten months. I asked, “Would you sell it to me at sticker price or is there an add on?” He said,
“Well, Uncle Gene, since the first of the year we have had three raises to the sticker price, approximately $2,000 each time. We don’t add to the sticker price. It’s already built in.” When asked about the book price on used cars, Todd said, “If the mileage is at 50,000 to 60,000 miles, they are selling at 20 to 30% higher.
USE OF LAKES in Minnesota and Wisconsin is changing. At one time, in the 1950-60s, water skiing was the most popular sport.
The next wave trending was surfboards, saucers, or a saucer with a chair or a five foot ladder. They were all challenges and sports providing enjoyment on the water.
More aspects of water sports were possible as the horsepower increased.
You see some water skiing on the lakes these days, but it doesn’t seem as prevalent. We see more wake surfing, where the ski boat can take on water in its stern tanks and create a large wake for the surfer.
It’s not uncommon for some of the watercraft to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000. The boats required for wake surfing also tend to be larger, safer, family friendly-boats.
Larger boats can create a bigger wake and the drivers should learn techniques to keep the surf side wave directed toward the center of the lake, along with keeping distance from other boaters. Time will tell if we need more regulations on the lake. Adhering to current laws and common sense should help keep all water sports enthusiasts enjoying the lake.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus for Northstar Media.
