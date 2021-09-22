Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae Street) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment; 106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
Free Online Suicide Prevention Class
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities.
Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide.
The class will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, and Dec. 16. To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Free Online Mental Health Classes
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a variety of free online mental health classes for September and October.
Included are classes such as Hope for Recovery, Family to Family, In Our Own Voice, and Minding Your Mental Health: Covid-19 and Beyond, among others.
Classes are designed for family members and caregivers, service providers, persons living with mental illness and the general public.
Find a complete listing of classes and how to join visit namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled.
