Adeline Nelson
SUBMITTED

90

Celebrating your birthday

9 decades of memories

1080 months of happiness

4696 weeks of love

32,873 days of wisdom

1 wonderful husband

6 incredible children

12 amazing grandchildren

We love you mom.

From your children, Bob, Jane, Carol, Lezlie,  Julie, and Jim

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.