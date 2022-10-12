Adeline Zastera of Pine City passed away peacefully at her daughter Deb’s home on the morning of October 7, 2022 at the age of 91.
Adeline Rose Jacobson was born on April 5, 1931 to Gene and Victoria (Ambrose) Jacobson in Pine City.
Adeline attended the Milborn country school and later she worked at Ma’s Eat Shop where she met Russell Zastera. She was the apple of his eye and the love of his life. On November 25, 1951, they were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. Together they bought a house in town and later moved to the farm where they raised three children: Les, Debra and Daniel.
Adeline worked hard on the farm. She loved shopping at thrift stores and going to garage sales. These were her favorite times with her daughter, Deb. In her later years, she moved to her daughter Deb’s home after she was diagnosed with dementia. She lived there the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Gene and Victoria Jacobson, husband Russell of 52 years, baby brother Peter, infant triplets; brother Gerald Jacobson, brother-in-law Ed Roubinek.
Adeline is survived by her children; Les (Judy) Zastera of Grasston, Debra Nelson (Leroy Thibado) of Pine City, Daniel Zastera (Lori Stillings) of Pine City, grandchildren; Jennifer Peterson (Kyle Vagts), Michelle (Brian) Giese, Darrin (Dorothy) Zastera, Nichole (Dustin) Munger, Addison Zastera, great-grandchildren; Jordan, Brennen, Tyler, Levi, Henry, Dylan, Carson, and Braxtin, sisters; June Roubinek, Bev (Pat) Radniecki, Karen (Phil) Craig, sister-in-law Nancy Jacobson, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pastor Rob Spahr will officiate at funeral services for Adeline: 11 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
