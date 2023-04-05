Jason Rarick

A few weeks ago, a bonding bill came to the senate floor, but failed to get the Republican votes necessary to pass. This happened for a number of reasons: no movement towards tax relief, the bill was unbalanced, and frankly it wasn’t ready for a vote this early in Session. Unfortunately, after that bill was struck down, Senate Democrats pulled every Republican bill from the Bonding committee’s schedule and have still not heard a single Republican bill since. This has resulted in over 140 Democrat bonding projects being heard in the last few weeks. And these projects are being heard for a second bill that is completely independent from the one we already voted on. 

