Albert Churchill of Bloomington (formerly of Pine City), passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kella; parents, Albert and Bernice; brother, Daniel and sister, Rayna. Al will be deeply missed by wife, Barbara; son, Joe (Terri) and son, Nick; grandson, Jacob (Brittany); granddaughters, Anna, Rachel and Kaia; and two great-granddaughters, Taylor and Scottlyn; brothers, Buzz (Sandy), Skip (Donna) and sister, Bernida (Howard); and many other nieces, nephews and family members.
Al was a very hard-working, caring and generous person. Family meant the world to him and the grandkids brought so much joy to his life. Services will be held at a later date at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington.
