Albert Milgrom

Nov. 21, 1922 - Dec. 20, 2020
Albert “Al” Milgrom passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020. Al lived a full and independent life in his own home, before suffering a stroke. Al Milgrom changed the cultural landscape of the Twin Cities, beginning in the 1960’s. His legacy is monumental.
Al was born to Russian immigrants, and grew up in Pine City. From an early age, he gravitated to the movies, as many small-town Depression-era kids did.
Enlisting in the army while a chemistry major at the University of Minnesota, Al served in the U.S. Army AirCorps as 2nd Lieutenant/Photo Intelligence Officer in 1944. After the war, Al came back to the U as a journalism major. His first job was as Pierre Salinger’s legman and photographer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Al’s career in journalism spanned cities and continents, with gigs at the Australian Junior Farmer, Stars & Stripes, Washington Post and Pioneer Press.
Al received his Master’s Degree and became an instructor in Humanities and Film Studies in 1962. It was also then that he launched the nonprofit organization University Film Society, showing hard-to-see movies to audiences at the Bell Museum and venues around town. With a big vision and a small budget, Al served equally as impresario and ticket-taker.
New Wave Cinema dominated the U’s campus in the 1960’s. When Al brought famed French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard to the Twin Cities, audiences went wild. Al explained matter-of-factly, “I wanted to be able to see films I wanted to see.”
In 1983, Al founded the Rivertown Film Festival, which later became the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, opening with Babette’s Feast. Showing foreign, independent and Minnesota-made films, Al earned Minnesota a reputation on the regional stage and beyond.
Al had an expansive, detailed memory of the filmmakers, and an international awareness from his study of film, culture and history. His renown stature with filmmakers and critics provided entree into Film Society guest appearances by filmmakers, and occasional stars and actors.
The curator of countless films, Al built up the annual festival. He had a knack for discovering new films, literally from Azerbaijan to Zimbabwe. His fascination with Eastern European cinema was well known, as was his encyclopedic knowledge of Czech cinema
In addition to the Film Society, the Walker Art Center also booked film series with Al’s help.
In 1988, Al was honored by the U as Outstanding Alumnus, and showed he no signs of slowing. Al continued running the Film Society organization and its trademark festival well unto the 21st Century. In 2008, Al received the Sally Ordway Irvine award for Vision and Initiative.
Al received a Medal of Honor from the Polish Ministry of Culture for “Making Major Contributions to Polish Culture.” It was presented to him in the city of Łód, headquarters of the internationally-famous film school that graduated such filmmakers as Roman Polanski.
After leaving the Film Society in 2012, Al concentrated on making his own films. In 2014 he premiered his first film in a major festival, the short documentary Rediscovering John Berryman. It was followed by two feature documentaries, The Dinkytown Uprising (2015), and Singin’ in the Grain (2019).
Al was also working on The Russian Experience, a documentary of post-Cold War Soviet society, and Vinkl, a story of old-timers who sit in a bar and schmooze in Yiddish. He had exhibited The Bramble Experience in 2010, a short about a Northern Minnesota Russian community. Throughout his documentation, with a keen eye on characterization, dialogue and cinematography, Al exhibited a feel for the people and their lives, their struggles, and their celebrations.
Al’s temperament ran from playful to pedantic; nowhere was this more apparent than in his own family. He enjoyed frequent interrogations with his children, and later, grandchildren, about their reading habits. Al backed his words with actions: he collected copious volumes of classical literature, and was known to spend days in bookstores, until asked to leave.
Al was the recipient of several prestigious awards. His films earned numerous awards and were included in film festivals all across America and Europe. He received two Lifetime Achievement Awards; the first, in 2014 at the Twin Cities Film Fest and another in 2015 at the Flyway Film Festival. In 2015, at age 92, Al earned accolades as World’s Oldest Emerging Filmmaker. In 2018, Al was honored at the Film North Annual Gala to celebrate independent filmmakers and the independent spirit. He received an award for having changed the cultural landscape of the Twin Cities through his lifetime of film programming and advocacy.
Al was loved and will be missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his sister, Elle Milgrom Stern; children Jacalyn Lechner, Marsha Milgrom (Bill Goetter) and Ben Milgrom; and grandchildren Anna Goetter and Margaret Sharp-Milgrom. A memorial service is not yet planned. Memorials can be directed to the Museum of Russian Art, www.tmora.org, and Southeast Seniors, www.seseniorsmpls.org.
