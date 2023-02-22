Al Schmidt, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Sandstone at the age of 64.
Albert Herman Schmidt, Jr. was born Jan. 11, 1959 to Albert Sr. and Jewell (Mammenga) Schmidt in Duluth, Minn.
Al attended schools in both North St. Paul and Maplewood. Al helped his parents operate the family trucking company “A & J Contrast Carriers” for 25 years. He worked there as a truck driver and fleet mechanic. Al also operated a car/truck wash in North St. Paul for several years.
Al is survived by his mother Jewell Schmidt; brother Charles (Wendy) Schmidt, sister Penny (Keith) Lindahl; brothers-in-law Gene Duram, Dennis Root; nieces, nephews; great nieces; nephews; son Corey Schmidt; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert H. Schmidt, Sr.; sisters Cynthia Lou Schmidt, Robin Lynn Root; grandmother Dora Mannenga; many other wonderful members of the family in heaven waiting for Al (A.J.)
A celebration of Al’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. and refreshments served in the community room at the East Central Library, 300 5th St. SE, Pine City (under the water tower).
If you were a friend of Al’s, a true friend it was for life.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.