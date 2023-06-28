A proposed Pine City ordinance which would allow the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city of Pine City’s parks has been tabled with more information being sought from the city’s attorney.
The ordinance would allow consumption when shelters are reserved at Challeen Park, Hilltop Park, Pine City Softball Field, Robinson Park, West Side Park & Beach, and Voyager Park. No alcohol consumption or presence would be allowed during organized youth activities or at designated playgrounds or beaches, as per ordinance language.
The ordinance stemmed from security video surveillance footage showing drinking at Hilltop Park and recently, someone anonymously submitting photos of someone drinking at Robinson Park during a Friday night concert. City staff was concerned over fair enforcement of the current policies regarding alcohol restriction in public parks.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand stated that the city’s attorney reviewed the ordinance and expressed some concerns over the charges associated with a violation of city code, being a misdemeanor rather than a petty misdemeanor.
Council member, Gina Pettie, noted the discussion that came out of the parks and recreation committee was that they did not want the city to change the laws and try to micromanage the parks and that they didn’t want to be responsible for policing the parks. “They don’t want to monitor all these details,” added Pettie.
Community member Dan Swanson asked to speak and said he feels there has to be some sort of compromise and questioned an ordinance being the same language as Wright County’s ordinance on drinking in public parks. “There seems to be no common sense with drinking, and that’s why there are state statutes … many members of the community have strict opposition to this,” he said. “Families feel uneasy about sending their son or daughter to the park, and now there is the thought that they don’t want to send them if people are drinking there.”
Council member Steve Ovick said that no one has reached out to him with concerns over the proposed ordinance. Petite said that she has had feedback that the current state statute is good enough.
The council decided to table the discussion until more input is given by the city’s attorney.
Land annexed
A parcel of land, 120 acres, formerly owned by Richard Lindig who has passed away, was annexed into the city of Pine City from Pine City Township. The land currently abuts to the city but is not served by public wastewater facilities. The heirs of the property desire to sell the property, and the city of Pine City has expressed the need for more land for potential housing development. The land lies on the south side of County Road 8 (St. Croix Rd.).
Mayor Carl Pederson noted the Pine City Township is not opposed to the annexation, and that if the council voted in favor, the city would treat it as part of the city. Council member Dave Hill opposed the annexation saying, “We’ve gone down this road before, and I don’t like this. I don’t think it’s in our best interest, and we don’t have the money for looping (utilities to the property); I can’t see a developer coming in and spending this kind of money.” Pederson said he felt that a developer would have to be involved in bringing in the utilities.
The ordinance passed with Pederson, Steve Ovick, Kyle Palmer, and Gina Pettie voting in favor and with Hill opposed.
