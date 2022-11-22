Alexander Pangerl

May 13, 1929 - November 16, 2022
Sandy Pangerl passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 93.
Alexander Joseph Pangerl was born May 13, 1929 to Edward and Magdeline (Rothenbacher) Pangerl in Royalton Township. He was born just two days before his namesake, grandfather Alex passed away.
The week prior to Sandy’s passing an editorial “Local Korean War Veteran” shares his story while serving in the United States Army. He was very proud of his history serving his country.
When Sandy was a little boy, he often stayed at his Aunt Leona and Uncle Art Jacobson’s at their farm just up the road from his home. He loved to play outside in the sand all day, Aunt Leona called him “Sandy”, most people never knew his full name. Sandy attended District seven country school and always said his favorite teacher was Ruth Peterson Linnell.
In 1950, Sandy was drafted in the United States Army, he left Fort Chaffee, Arkansas in July 1951 for basic training. He was home for Christmas in 1951, left home Jan. 1, 1952 for Washington prior to being shipped out to Korea in February 1952. After his discharge in 1953 he returned home to the family farm to help his brother Herman.
Sandy and some of his buddies enjoyed dancing at the Topic Ballroom, the owner at the time was Glen Kramer, he started calling Sandy and his friends the “Weasel Gang.” Soon after he returned from Korea, Sandy joined the Heath-Perkins American Legion Post # 51 in Pine City. A legion member for 64 years Sandy enjoyed going to the Legion for meat raffles or just hanging out with his friends. Sandy had another great pastime, playing “500 Rummy” at least once a month with his cousins.
In 1970, Sandy met Pat Hogan Marschinke and they were married June 5, 1971. They enjoyed many happy years together.
Sandy is survived by his son Jeff Marschinke; grandson Matt Ryan; granddaughters Tessa Marschinke, Hannah Marschinke; great-grandson Elias Jackson; niece and Goddaughter Judy (Paul) Mueller, Jane (Travis) Larson; nephews Ed (Joy) Pangerl, Dale (Jackie) Ek-Pangerl; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eddy and Magdeline Pangerl; wife Pat Pangerl; sister Evelyn; brothers Arnie (Marcy) Pangerl, Herman (Grace) Pangerl; daughter-in-law Kris Marschinke.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Sandy: 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area of the church. The interment will take place later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Following the service, the family invites you to join them for lunch and celebrate Sandy’s life at the Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51 in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel - www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
