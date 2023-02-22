Alfred Thorn

Alfred Ernest Thorn, 92, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away quietly at home on Feb. 1, 2023.
Alfred, lovingly known as “Al” by family and friends, was born at home on April 7, 1930, to Arthur and Julia (Smith) Thorn in Lake Park, Iowa. The family eventually left Iowa to settle in Minnesota where Al and his sisters, Frances and Linda, and brother Arthur were raised.
Al enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 3, 1948, where he served honorably in both Germany and the United States from 1948-1951. It was during his service near Albuquerque, N.M. that Al met and married his first wife, Agatha Perea (Toni). The couple lived in San Diego, CA where they had their three children, Michael, Roberta (Birdie), and Jewel (Julie). Eventually, the family moved to Pine City and then Braham, Minn. where they owned two businesses; a tavern called “Al & Toni’s Red Barn” and a snowmobile shop.
After divorcing, Al moved to Wilton, N.H. in 1974 where he met the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Alice (Philbrick). Together, they raised Alice’s three children, Jon, Shelly, and Tracy. The family lived in New Hampshire and Wyoming throughout the 70’s and early 80’s. Family was the most important thing to Alfred and Alice and together they raised two grandsons, Mike Thorn, Jr. and Sam Thorn and were parents to numerous foster children.
Al was a Master carpenter and cabinet builder and was passionate about quality in every aspect of life. He was also a huge fan of the New England Patriots watching every game and cheering on his favorite team (with the Vikings a very close second).
Al is survived by his loving wife, Alice and his children Mike Thorn, Sr. (New Hampshire), Julie (Thorn) VanBergen (New Mexico), Jon Thorn (ME), Shelly Williams (Idaho), and Tracy Ryan (Idaho). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Roberta Norberg (Minnesota), and two grandsons, Jeremy Norberg (Minnesota) and Nick Norberg (Minnesota).
A small family Celebration of Life was held on Feb. 12, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charitable organization of your choice that supports our military members/veterans.
