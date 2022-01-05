Alice Teich of Pine City died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the Estates of Greeley in Stillwater at the age of 82.
Alice Louise Martin was born to Walter and Margaret (Davis) Martin Dec. 29, 1939 in Cumberland, Wisconsin.
Alice was a loving mother who enjoyed her family and her independence. Alice lived independently for 16 years after the death of her husband, George Teich Jr. George and Alice were married for 45 years.
Alice enjoyed working in her gardens. She had the best vegetable garden in the neighborhood. Her shelves were always filled with home canned goods. She enjoyed reading and watching the Hallmark Movie Channel. She learned how to quilt later in life and especially enjoyed going to the quilting club with family.
Alice is survived by her children Greg Teich of Coon Rapids, Deb (Don) Hruby of White Bear Lake; grandchildren: Ashley (Nick) Klar; Ryan (Amber) Hruby, Nathan (Kia) Hruby, Katie (Derek) Legrand; great grandchildren: Cameron Klar, Preston Klar, Trent Hruby, Tate Hruby; sister Millie Cady of Cumberland, Wisconsin; many other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Walter & Margaret Martin; husband George Teich Jr.
Reverend Glen Kleppe will officiate the funeral service for Alice: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.