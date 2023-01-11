Pictured is the choir which was under the direction of Peter Benson, a director at UW River Falls. Starting at back row left to right: Greyson Johnson, Ben Huettl, Brody Schurmeier, Gavin Schueller, Marek Overtoom, Anthony Bergeron, Brooklyn Shellito, Amber Norton, Gianni Johnson-Moldanado, Kassedy Olson, Chloe McKellar, Siarra fix, Brianna Rothbauer, and Peyton St. Germaine.
Pictured is the band which was under the direction of Dr. Melanie Brooks from Winona State University (former band teacher at Pine City High School). Pictured left to right: Ben Strauch, Ashley Peters, Lydia Blatz, LJ Schmidt, Ben Gregg, Evelyn Ames, Sophia Olson, and Sydney Wilberg.
Photo provided
