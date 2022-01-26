All-Conference Honor Choir

Students from Pine City are pictured above from left: Caitlin Enright, Kassedy Olson, Brooklyn Shellito, Gao Vang, Abby Ludwig, Dylan Anderson-Hernandez, Jena Tomczyk, Lena Roubinek, Ben Michels, Jace Preston, Luke Hirsch, Caleb Hall, and Greyson Johnson.

Pine City High School choir students recently participated in the All-Conference Honor Choir on Saturday Jan. 8th. Clinician Laura Quaintance from Fergus Falls Community College led the students from seven different area schools in an all day rehearsal and performance.  

