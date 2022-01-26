Pine City High School choir students recently participated in the All-Conference Honor Choir on Saturday Jan. 8th. Clinician Laura Quaintance from Fergus Falls Community College led the students from seven different area schools in an all day rehearsal and performance.
Latest News
- Lady Dragons continue their winning streak
- Pine City Dragon Boys Basketball sweep the week with wins
- Matson paving his path
- Parents Night Out
- Dragons win one, lose two
- Editorial Cartoon
- Coming together can’t include pride and arrogance
- Expect surplus, public safety to dominate discussions at state capitol
Most Popular
Articles
- School AD holds meeting to address parent behavior
- AAA award winners
- County and School choose least restrictive vaccination policy option
- City seeks grants for future apartment complex
- Celebration of Life
- Dispelling marijuana myths
- Teachers at odds with school board and administration
- Hockey in danger of being kicked out of Mississippi 8 Conference
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter Dec 27 - Jan 2
- Maxwell’s Southern BBQ to open at old Chubby’s location
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS]
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.