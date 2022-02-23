All-Conference Jazz Festival

Pictured left to right are Jet Pulley, clinician Dr. Scott Agster, Vivian Cavallin, and Aidan Palmer.

 Photo Submitted

Pine City High School’s Jazz I band participated in the Two Rivers All-Conference Jazz Festival on Feb 2. in Braham. Jazz I performed for the clinician, and three PCHS students performed as part of the All-Conference Jazz Band.

