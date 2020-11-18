Amanda Ochowicz of Pine City passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at her home in Pine City at the age of 45.
Amanda Ellen Rose Foster was born July 13, 1975 to Fred and Linda (O’Connell) Foster in St. Paul.
Amanda grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Central High School in 1993 where she was manager of the wrestling team. While in high school she held three jobs including Knox Lumber, receptionist at a salon and Petco. She and her brother, Zach, had the typical love/hate, big brother/little sister relationship but she always had his back. She saw one of her big brother’s friends one night while they were on a double date and told her mom “That is the man I am going to marry one day.” She started dating Jason in November of 1993 and fulfilled her statement and they were joined in marriage on Nov. 7, 1998. Together they had three children: Austin (21), Jocelyn (19) and Aaliyah (Nine).
Her children, husband and pets were the love of her life. Amanda had been working for the University of Minnesota Physicians in worker’s compensation for the past decade and most recently had the opportunity to work from home which she was thrilled about. She had a strong work ethic and was liked by everyone she met. Her favorite past times included watching scary movies with huge bowls of popcorn, celebrating holidays with family, camping, Black Friday shopping and reading. She always had her camera out, taking pictures and capturing the moment. Her infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Amanda is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jason; son Austin (Michaela Kost); daughters Jocelyn and Aaliyah; father Fred (Joyce) Foster; mother Linda Foster; brother Zach (Nicole) Foster; step-brothers Marc (Fladia) Gast, Mike (Kari) Gast; step-sister Kim Gast; parents-in-law Len (Kathie) Ochowicz; sisters-in-law Jaime (Mike) Dick, Erin (Rick) Petrowske; brother-in-law Adam (Stephanie) Ochowicz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services for Amanda were held: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 with a time of visitation and reviewal held two hours prior to the service all at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
