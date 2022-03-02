Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs

Amelia “Amy” Jean Jacobs of Pine City passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while living at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City at the age of 78.
Amy was the eighth child born to Edward and Amelia (Zecha) Jacobs on March 5, 1943, in Saint Paul.
Amy graduated from North Branch High School in 1961. While she was still in school she worked for both the Rush City and North Branch newspapers as a reporter for the happenings in their cities. Her passion for writing started by writing poetry at the young age of 9.
After school she got a job as an aide in a nursing home and then as a word processor typist at an insurance company. She wanted to be more fulfilled as a writer so she moved to Hollywood in the 1970s. She got a job as a proofreader, and in the 1980s, she started college. She earned an AA Degree in English in 1984 from the Community LA Valley College and continued her studies at the University of Redlands College earning a Bachelor Degree in health science in 1986. She also attended script writing and acting classes. She has had many of her poetry and travel stories published in the Mexican World Magazine. She was also an extra on the TV show “Northern Exposure.”
Amy enjoyed spending time with family going to see a movie and playing Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, Bingo and Penny Poker. She was a great bluffer of poker and came away a winner many nights. Her hobbies were writing; she has written a book, movie scripts, poetry, short stories and a book full of stories about happenings in her family. She enjoyed reading many different kinds of books, painting pictures of birds and flowers, and drinking a margarita whenever someone would take her out to eat for a special occasion.
In 1988, she moved to Seattle to be closer to her niece, Ginene and her husband John. She spent many weekends going out for coffee and then watching sports games with John. In 2002, Amy started having health issues so she moved back to Minnesota to be close to her sisters. She lived in an apartment in Pine City until October of 2018 when she moved to Bickford/Encore of North Branch Assisted Living. She enjoyed the people and the activities. Her two sisters moved there shortly after that. They enjoyed spending time together, especially on the patio. In August of 2020, Amy needed a higher level of nursing care so she moved to Parmly on the Lake. She made lots of friends there. She enjoyed the activities and even was the 6 time champ in bowling! Amy LOVED winning that trophy! She also LOVED going to sit up on the hill and look out at the lake.
Amy was a very giving person. She always made sure there were lots of presents under the Christmas tree. She also sent presents to the kids at the Indian Reservation School in South Dakota. She was a very witty and funny person. She was quite the eccentric aunt who was always doing or saying something funny to make her family laugh. Her generous and loving heart will be missed by many.
Amy is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia Jacobs; sisters Margaret, Helen, Elaine, Phyllis, Elizabeth and Mary; brothers Eddie and Billy; brothers-in-law Bud, Don, Paul, Wendell and Allen; nieces Ginene, Suzie, Linda and Debbie; and nephews Joey, Bill, Bob, Mick and Jim.
A Celebration of Amy’s Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service all at the Rushseba Town Hall in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
