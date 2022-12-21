A war medal from the 1900s made its way home to the rightful owner’s family during a ceremony held at the Pine City American Legion last Friday.
Instrumental in bringing the medal, awarded by the American Legion, home was the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, a fraternal brotherhood club which promotes the memory and honor of veterans, along with two local women, Wendy Lindahl and Jada Osterdyk.
Members of the Second Brigade found the medal while they were preparing coats to be washed before being donated to the American Legion as part of the coat drive put on by the Second Brigade.
Not wanting to discard the war medal, the Second Brigade Club reached out to Lindahl and Osterdyk, both volunteers of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Pine City which is an organization that creates awareness through compassion, integrity and dignity to provide connecting support, education and resources to active military, veterans and their families.
Lindahl made a Facebook post with a photo of the medal, along with many hours of searching the internet and making calls.
“We were able to find two Alex Pangerls in Pine City,” said Lindahl. “We then took to calling family members of both families to talk with them, and with picture and his story and dates on the medal, it was narrowed down to Mary Smith, of Pine City and the granddaughter of Alex Pangerl.”
Lindahl said that maybe it belonged to the Alex Pangerl, a.k.a. Sandy, who recently passed away. Smith gave them Eddie Pangerl’s contact, and with his help, they were redirected back to Mary.
“They were both surprised that we found the medal,” said Lindahl. “Neither of them knew the medal existed. Mary is very happy to receive a piece of her grandfather’s history.”
The medal represents the square towers at Fort Snelling in the 1930s. The 40 & 8 Club provided the medal and is a private organization within the American Legion which originated in the 1920s.
Lindahl discovered that Pangerl had served in the Army during WWI for 18 months from March of 1918 to October of 1919. Pangerl died in 1963 at the age of 69.
During the ceremony at the Legion, Mary Smith was taken back by the kindness displayed by the Brigade club, Lindahl and Osterdyk.
“It’s an honor and whirlwind,” said Smith. “I didn’t know anything about the medal a month ago and there was the question of who’s it was. It’s a feeling like he might be looking down from heaven right now, maybe laughing.” Smith then thanked the Brigade club along with Lindahl and Osterdyk.
