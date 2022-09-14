The first day of school was on Tuesday, September 6 for Pine City high school. It was a great first day of school which continued as a great day for the varsity tennis players! The girls swept Mora 7-0 in a conference game. “Our singles players had a strong game plan and kept their opponent on the defensive. Our doubles team had strong movement and ball placement. I was proud of the girls for their aggressive plays and smart decisions,” commented Coach Kirsten Unverzagt.
First singles senior Ella Sell won 6-0,6-0. Second singles senior Addison Sell also won 6-0, 6-0.
Third singles Brooke Boland won 6-1,6-2. Fourth singles Lena Roubinek 6-2,6-0.
The Dragons tennis team then hosted the Eberhart Invite on Saturday, September 10. The participating teams were Pine City, Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Duluth Marshall, Foley, Mora, North Branch, and Pierz. Once again, the Dragons came to play. Pine City earned a strong first place finish with all positions earning individual medals. Coach Unverzagt said, “This is always a fun tournament as all section teams come to play and it is a good opportunity to see how we will compete as we look ahead to the rest of the season and section tournament. The team came out ready to play today. We are so proud of their efforts! Our singles teams kept the ball deep, had smart shot selections, and battled hard. Our doubles teams also had strong movement and attacked the ball very well today. You could feel the energy and fire as you watched the players compete.”
Seniors Ella Sell (6-4, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-1) and Addison Sell (6-3, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0) each placed first as well as third singles Bolund (6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0) and fourth singles Lily Struss (6-2, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-4). First doubles Sophie Lahti and Allison Unverzagt played a hard match and came in third place, 6-4, 6-2 and 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 and 6-3, 6-1. Second doubles Malia Mikyska and Claire Emmons took first place, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-3. Third doubles Brenna Youngbauer and Lena Roubinek also took first place (6-1, 6-0 and 6-4, 6-0 and 6-0,6-1) as well as fourth doubles Lexa Valvoda and Alana Linnell.
The Dragons girls tennis team will head to Foley on Tuesday, September 13. They will then head up to Duluth Marshall on Thursday the 15. Foley is a conference match and Duluth Marshall is a team that is in the Dragon’s section.
