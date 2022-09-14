The first day of school was on Tuesday, September 6 for Pine City high school. It was a great first day of school which continued as a great day for the varsity tennis players! The girls swept Mora 7-0 in a conference game. “Our singles players had a strong game plan and kept their opponent on the defensive. Our doubles team had strong movement and ball placement. I was proud of the girls for their aggressive plays and smart decisions,” commented Coach Kirsten Unverzagt.

