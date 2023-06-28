In late April of 1975, the noose of communist forces was closing in around Saigon, Vietnam. We knew situation were desperate when we could hear shelling going off in the distance by the airport. An evacuation was underway by all the helicopters flying non-stop all around over our heads and panic was setting in; everyone wanted to be on one of those flights. Early on the morning of the 30th, terrible news spread like wild fire that the U.S. flag at the American Embassy, near our home, had been taken down and our hearts sank. It was over, and we were crushed with hopelessness.
We all knew that as long as that flag was still flying, we had hope, but now it was gone.
Little did I know that 46 years later on August 15, 2021, my heart broke again as I watch another American flag being taken down in Kabul, Afghanistan on live TV. I could feel the desperation there at the dramatic pandemonium being unfolded on screen, but this was no drama.
I wanted to cry.
Life under the yoke of communism was extremely difficult; and like others, we looked to America for answers. For us, the American flag was still a singular symbol of freedom for millions of Vietnamese who chose to live free or die, and hundreds of thousands risked everything to escape. If they were lucky enough to live through the journey, they wound up enduring years of living in limbo at refugee camps throughout Asia waiting for entry visas to any western country that would take them in.
Two days after my arrival to my Grandparent’s home on Christmas Eve 1982, I took a short walk experiencing the winter that I had never seen before. That’s when I saw my very first sighting of the American flag flying in front of the Post Office in Sandstone.
I had dreamed of this flag for so long, but I didn’t realize how surreal the encounter would be. I thought about the years of hardship under insurmountable odds to make this journey, but the irony of leaving everything and everyone we loved behind was tough. Although I was seeing the flag there in person, I was heartbroken to realize the true cost of freedom.
On the other hand, it was even more beautiful than I imagined. I could sense for the first time in my young life this is where I truly belonged. I didn’t know much and I was apprehensive of what was to come of my future, but I knew I was free at last, and anything was possible here in America. There were many firsts for me those few days: snow and ice, fresh milk, hamburger, French fries, ketchup, colored TV and telephones, but that flag was my first love and life lesson.
After an enlistment with the U.S. Marine Corps seven years later, I swore my allegiance to our flag as an American citizen. A very proud moment.
It didn’t take very long for me to realize there is so much more to the United States flag. From my perspective, our flag is a symbol of everything that is good recognized by everyone in the world who yearns for freedom. This is what America is about.
Our flag is about strength because the average American loves their freedom and would go to great lengths to carry any burden, and pay any price to preserve it. So many Americans have sacrificed so much under this flag to keep our republic together and staying strong.
Our flag is about hope because the American flag is the beacon of hope for those who are being oppressed around the world. Our flag flies to oppose oppression wherever it is found, therefore a major contributor towards world peace.
Our flag represents individual liberty, justice and fairness which is a major part of the foundation of our democracy; everyone is entitled to equal justice under the law, including the powerful.
Our flag also represents opportunity. Each year, millions of others want to come here and be exposed to what my family and I were given: an opportunity.
And our flag is beautiful! My chest still swells with pride whenever I see it flying, particularly in foreign lands. Even now as Sergeant At Arms at an American Legion Post, I can barely suppress my emotions seeing the flag draped over a veteran’s coffin, when I am helping to provide Military Honors for the departed.
I loved this flag long before I laid my eyes on it and I know you do too!
This coming Fourth of July as we celebrate our Independence Day, please take a moment and reflect on of who we are and take pride in the bond of our flag as a proud American.
Salute!
Barry Burch is a Marine veteran, Sergeant At Arms for the Sandstone American Legion Post 151 and retired U.S. air marshal living in Pine County.
