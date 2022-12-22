Pastor Dennis Eng

One of the tasks ministers have in December is deciding the focus of the sermon on Christmas morning. This year I decided to let those who celebrated the first Christmas to reveal their understanding of it. In our Christmas morning service, we are going to hear from Elizabeth, Mary, the angels, and Simeon, whose accounts all appear in Scripture. Who better to pinpoint the meaning of Christmas? Their testimony reveals that Christmas commemorates a divine event and a divine person — the miraculous birth of the Son of God, Jesus Christ.

