One of the tasks ministers have in December is deciding the focus of the sermon on Christmas morning. This year I decided to let those who celebrated the first Christmas to reveal their understanding of it. In our Christmas morning service, we are going to hear from Elizabeth, Mary, the angels, and Simeon, whose accounts all appear in Scripture. Who better to pinpoint the meaning of Christmas? Their testimony reveals that Christmas commemorates a divine event and a divine person — the miraculous birth of the Son of God, Jesus Christ.
Let’s consider Simeon’s testimony. He was a remarkable example of divine anointing for “...the Holy Spirit was upon him,” and “It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ” (Luke 2:25-26). Simeon’s expectation was fulfilled one special day when God providentially prompted him to go to the temple where he met the Christ-child with Mary and Joseph. We can only imagine what Simeon felt as he held the promised Messiah in his arms.
With great joy, he blessed God and said: “Lord, now You are letting Your servant depart in peace, according to Your word” (Luke 2:29). He had lived to see what God had promised him. But Simeon’s testimony did not end there. He continued, “‘For my eyes have seen Your salvation which You have prepared before the face of all peoples, a light to bring revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory of Your people Israel’” (Luke 2:30–32). God brought the Messiah to earth not only to bless the nation of Israel, but to be a light to the nations.
“And Joseph and His mother marveled at those things which were spoken of Him” (Luke 2:33). Their hearts were full of wonder that people from every nation would come to Jesus for salvation. But Mary’s euphoria was tempered by Simeon’s last words: “Behold, this Child is destined for the fall and rising of many in Israel, and for a sign which will be spoken against (yes, a sword will pierce through your own soul also), that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed” (Luke 2:34–35).
Simeon’s prediction constitutes the first negative note in Luke’s account of Christ’s birth. Not all would embrace Him. And Christ’s rejection would bring pain to Mary’s heart. Simeon revealed the pain Mary would endure because Christ would represent a line of demarcation in the lives of all who saw and heard Him. As one commentator said of this verse, “Some would respond positively and rise to the glories of salvation, but others would respond negatively and fall into the despair of eternal judgment.” Many of His Jewish countrymen would stumble over Him. Indeed, the gospel accounts reveal that, ultimately, the Jewish leaders persuaded the Romans to have Him executed.
Mary would witness her son being unfairly tried, physically assaulted, mocked, and crucified. She was standing at the foot of the cross, watching right up to the end of His life (John 19:25).
The last words Simeon spoke were: “...that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed.” It’s not just Christ who was put on trial; our hearts are on trial as well. What do we think of Christ? Do we understand the things He said and did that caused so many to react against Him? In His teaching ministry, Christ exposed the errors of the Jews’ religion, with all its hypocrisy, self-righteousness, legalism, and shallowness. And He confronted the sin bound up in every human heart. His teaching caused many people to oppose Him.
To embrace Christ by saving faith and enter His Kingdom means allowing Him to expose your sin. It means admitting your wicked thoughts and deeds, recognizing your need for forgiveness, and gratefully receiving His saving work on the cross where He died in your place as a sacrifice for sin to satisfy God’s justice. To reject Christ means dying in your sins and facing judgment on the day He has appointed.
The words Simeon used reveal a man who knew salvation had come. He was overjoyed to embrace the Savior. He could die in peace. That’s a blessing we hope you have this Christmas because you have embraced Him too.
Dennis Eng is the pastor at South Pine Baptist Church.
