It’s been a challenging couple of years for many people as their routines unexpectedly changed. Some people lost jobs, others lost loved ones and life as we knew it suddenly ground to a halt. In uncertain times it can be difficult to remember to be thankful for what you do have.
Gratitude is the human way of acknowledging the good things in a person’s life, according to positivepsychology.com. Expressions of gratitude can improve relationships, help deal with adversity and bring happiness.
There’s a science behind the attitude of gratitude.
“Every cognitive pattern follows a neural pathway,” explained Lori Petersen, Psychotherapist and President of Love the Journey. “When we focus on a thought over and over, we strengthen those pathways. If a person has a cognitive pattern of behavior where they focus on the negative, a neural pathway is formed and strengthened, which promotes negativity.”
The same happens when a person focuses on thankfulness and positivity. When a person starts out the day focusing on being thankful, they find the day to continue to be thankful, even during a bad day.
Gratitude isn’t a quick heal and practicing gratitude doesn’t mean that everyone will magically be happy all of the time, according to positivepsychology.com. For some it helps them find a balance between the negative and positive in life. In many instances it helps people to cope with stress and bring back the feeling of control.
While it may take a while, it is possible to switch from a negative mindset to a positive one.
“When a bad day happens it will be easier to get through it,” Petersen said. “It is okay to have a bad day, feeling sad or angry or even afraid is normal.” Giving yourself permission to experience that is healthy, however, staying stuck is not healthy.”
Thankful residents
Several Pine County residents shared what they are most thankful for this year.
Many residents said they are thankful for family, faith and friends as well good health and a roof over their head.
Julie Olesen is thankful for her grandchildren.
“They give me a reason to wake up and get out of bed every morning,” Olesen said.
“My healthy daughter after a difficult pregnancy,” writes Alyssa Vickstrom. “My job as a teacher, my students and my coworkers. Also my family, there is no one else I’d want to be quarantined with!”
Brenda Lutz Wellnitz is thankful that her husband’s cancer was fairly easy to find and prays that it is gone for good.
Another resident overcame addiction.
Chris Ward said he is thankful for his family, including daughter Jadin, son Bentley and fiance Tiffany, as well as recovery from past drug addictions.
Rita Chamberlain is thankful for the memories made with her 90-year-old mom who passed away last November.
For one resident, observing kindness makes her day better.
“It’s so nice to see others helping people when they can,” wrote Rebecca Wiczek. “For instance, a lady was short of money at Daggetts and he covered her bill. I love that!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.