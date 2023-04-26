Jason Rarick

With the arrival of warm weather also comes omnibus bill season. With less than 5 weeks left in Session, we have a number of high-spending budget bills on the agenda. One that I find particularly troubling is the Democrats’ education omnibus bill. The Education Finance Committee spent the first few months of session hearing multiple controversial education bills, and they have now culminated into one piece of legislation that does little to address our schools’ needs and also fails to put Minnesota students first.

