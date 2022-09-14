Myself and a few others recently took a bucket list trip to Ireland and Italy. I have never been to Europe and decided I should do it while I’m fairly young and can still move around. My husband had no interest in going, so a couple of us in the family, with some of their friends, decided to go on our own.
The trip would include flying into Dublin, Ireland, then flying to Naples, Italy, then driving to Rome, and eventually flying back to Dublin. There was a lot of driving (on the opposite side of the road), depending on Airbnbs for overnight stays and navigating unfamiliar airports.
Thankfully, I had the kids’ young adult brains to help with all of this as it would have never been something I would have done on my own. The trip was overall a marathon and much more work than I thought it would be, but well worth the effort getting to see places like County Kerry, the Mediterranean, the Colosseum and Palatine Hill, all of which I probably won’t see again.
On the last leg of our trip, we made our way back to Ireland and stayed in a mini-castle on the grounds of the larger Killua Castle located outside of Dublin about 35 miles. It has been a life-long goal of mine to stay in a castle, so the mini-castle, built in the late 1700s, was a perfect substitute and didn’t even break the bank.
The Killua Castle sat in ruins for a few hundred years until a millionaire philanthropist restored and renovated the old castle which was originally built circa 1780 by Sir Benjamin Chapman, a captain in the Irish army. The castle is open for tours on Saturdays, but we were told as part of our stay, we could access the castle grounds any time, which was said to be located about 1 km from where we were staying.
So I set out by foot to see if I could access the grounds. At about 2.5 km down the road, I finally reached the castle to find the castle gates closed and locked. The 1 km must have been by a hike through the sheep pasture behind the house, I thought. At that point, horseflies were swarming me, so I texted back to the house for a ride. The ride arrived and we regretfully made our way from the castle. Thankfully we had a mini version, we thought.
Later that evening, during our last night in Ireland, a man and woman pulled into the driveway. I hoped they weren’t going to ask for directions, but the man got out and I immediately recognized him as the owner of the Airbnb property from a photo of him and his family in the house. He said he was just there to feed his chickens. I mentioned I visited the chickens earlier and it looked like they might need some water.
His wife then got out of the vehicle and asked how the stay was so far. I replied that I’ve never stayed at such a nice place but that we were disappointed we missed the tour of the main castle, which only took place on Saturdays. She said they might be able to help with that. We had some small talk and I asked where they lived. She replied, “In the castle” and pointed toward Killua.
Looking obvious with excitement, I said, “Serious? You live in the castle?” She said they indeed live in the castle and she would ask her husband if he would give us a personal tour. Not sure I heard her right but not wanting to waste any of their time, I told her I would run and get the kids.
Sprinting into the house, I yelled, “Get yourselves together … we can tour the castle!”
We exited the house in a frenzy. We were greeted outside by the male owner of the castle, Allen Krause, who cheerfully told me the chickens were all fed and watered now and added that he would love to give us a tour. So we loaded into our rental car and followed the owners to their home.
We pulled up to the tall metal gates which were adhered to large stone walls, characteristic of much of Ireland. The gates stayed open long enough for us to enter and automatically closed behind us as we entered the 2,000 acre property which contained herds of animals including red deer, Irish moiled cattle, Jacob sheep, and Kerry Bog ponies.
A long and narrow road, which is the case in most Ireland roads it seems, brought us to the massive castle on a hill. I was told by two Irish women I sat next to on the flight to Italy that the roads never evolved from being wide enough for a horse and carriage. One of the women said their grandfather always told her, “It was wide enough for our carriage and that’s all we needed.” She quipped that they are “not a very smart people.”
We parked in the circular driveway and were greeted again by Mr. Krause, who is from Mexico and is of Argentinian descent. He led us through the heavy wood door that stood about 10 feet in height. There we entered the castle entryway which was filled with medieval artifacts that Mr. Krause had acquired over the last 23 years from museums and collectors from around the world.
Then we began to wonder what this guy does for a living. Of course my oldest wondered that out loud. Mr. Krause responded saying he works in banking and investments out of London, and knowing we were from the U.S., added that he “went to University in the States.” I asked where he went. He replied, “Harvard.” We were all extra impressed at that point.
He proceeded to lead us through the main floor of the castle and gave us some history on many of the artifacts and decor, showing us a twelfth century staircase he acquired and the 30-foot long medieval style dining room table which came in one piece, requiring the efforts of a rugby team to carry in. He referred to the kings and dignitaries in the authentic, original paintings. We now concluded that the paintings adorning the walls of our guest house were indeed authentic.
Because we had nothing really intelligent to offer to the exchanges, we mostly nodded and said “Wow” and “that’s so cool.” We later did some checking on Mr. Krause and discovered that he is an investment banker out of London, spends time with kings and speaks six languages.
As we thanked Mr. Krause for his hospitality and his graciousness in giving us a tour on his Sunday evening, beyond being in awe of what just happened, I mostly felt stupid for telling the multi-millonaire that his chickens might need water.
