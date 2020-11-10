A quick housekeeping note. Due to Veterans Day being a postal holiday, we had to push back our printing date for the Pioneer. Usually we send our edition to the printer on Tuesday, but this week, we had to do so the previous Friday. For this reason we weren’t able to run the weekly sheriff’s blotter or updated sports results, and we thank all our faithful readers for their patience and understanding. We will get all that information into next week’s Pioneer.
•••
I’m sure you know the background behind Veterans Day, including how it got its start 102 years ago on Nov. 11 1918. That was the day the Germans agreed to an armistice, a stop to the fighting in World War I. It quickly became an international holiday, but after World War II the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.
It occurred to me this year how fortunate it is that Veterans Day comes right after Election Day. At a time when a lot of us are still simmering about the issues that divide us, along comes a day that points us all back to what is truly important, to what unites us.
Over the past few months the Pioneer has had the opportunity to cover several stories about remarkable Pine City veterans.
In August, we wrote about Marine Master Sergeant Daniel Fedder, a 16-year veteran serving as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist. His life was cut short at age 34 when he was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Aug. 27, 2010.
Fedder was disarming one explosive device when a second one was set off. Fedder was also under small-arms fire at the time of the explosion.
Fedder left behind a wife, Diana, and two children – Danielle and Storm – from a previous marriage. He also left behind an extended network of family and friends in Pine City who remember him as intelligent, funny, charismatic and extraordinary.
Just last week, we shared the story of Charles Woehrle, He went from Pine City into a World War II bomber, survived a German prison camp and made it home to marry his sweetheart and have a rich and varied career. And that story is really just a snapshot. If Charles’ life were a book, it was filled up by the time of his death in 2015 at age 98 - so much so that his niece, Louise Woehrle, made him the subject of her documentary, “Stalag Luft III - One Man’s Story,” which was recently shown on PBS.
Thinking about the long and fascinating life of Charles Woehrle, you have to wonder what Daniel Fedder would have been able to accomplish if he had the same opportunity, if his book had been given as many pages.
It’s true that each day we have on this earth is a gift, but it’s a responsibility and a burden too. It’s a blank page, and a blank page can be anything. You can fill it with lies and smears and obscenities; you can fill it with thoughts and ideas, dreams and drawings and the truest words you can find in you. It’s your page. It’s up to you.
Thank you to all our veterans. We owe you a debt we will never be able to repay. All we can do is honor your service and offer you the respect and gratitude you deserve.
If you’d like to take action to help our active service members and their families, as well as veterans in our community, I’d urge you to get involved with Pine City’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee. It’s a group that is finding creative ways to help the families of deployed service members and veterans who may be in need.
Jan Carl or Jada Osterdyk at pinecitybyr@gmail.com or 320-629-7451. You can also check out the Pine City Pioneer “Out & About” page for the next upcoming meeting.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241. Some material in this column was originally published in earlier editions of the Pine City Pioneer.
