Those that watched professional wrestling in the 1970s and 80s will remember “The Claw,” a move made famous by Jim Raschke, better known as pro-wrestler Baron Von Raschke. Raschke and his wife Bonnie will be making appearances at this year’s Corn and Clover Carnival in Hinckley, which is returning on July 9-10..
Raschke grew up the middle child of three boys. His older brother was tall and lean, played football, basketball and ran track. When Raschke, two years younger, got to high school he wanted to do the same things his brother did. So he went out for football and did “okay” as he described it. He also went out for basketball and figured out he couldn’t “dribble or shoot for a darn...I was short and stubby unlike my brother.” So he was cut from the team. After that he spoke with the wrestling coach. The coach told him it was too late for that year, but said come back the next year.
And he did. His sophomore year he did both football and wrestling. He didn’t make the varsity team that first year but during his high school career he earned the title of 1958 Nebraska State Champion. He went on to the University of Nebraska on a football scholarship, but still wanted to wrestle.
It was here he met and trained under Bill Smith, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the then wrestling coach at the University of Nebraska.
“I had the good fortune of working out with Bill Smith every day,” Raschke said. During his career at the University of Nebraska, Raschke won the 1962 Big Eight Conference Heavyweight Championship.
In 1963, Raschke was drafted into the Army where he wrestled for the All Army Wrestling Championship, which he won both years he served. He also wrestled in the Interservice (Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard) tournaments. He won all of those titles as well. Just before he was drafted he placed third in the world in Greco-Roman wrestling. In 1964, he qualified for the United States Olympic Wrestling team, but an injury during training camp prevented him from making the trip to Tokyo.
While in the Army, Raschke had to have knee surgery. While in the hospital he met a soldier who was a big pro wrestling fan and would drag Raschke down to the TV room every week to watch. “It gave me the idea that I might want to try pro wrestling after I get out of the Army,” Raschke said. He contacted a promoter in Omaha, who wrote back that he didn’t have a way to train him at that time, but if he was still interested when he got out of the Army he would put him in touch with Vern Gagne, a promoter with the AWA, who ran the Minneapolis territory.
After leaving the Army in 1965, he went back to his hometown Nebraska and got a job as a middle school teacher, teaching general science and biology. He competed in one more world tournament.
When Gagne was in Omaha for a show, Raschke met with him and was asked to come to Minnesota. Raschke trained with Wally Karbo and his staff on the ins and outs of pro wrestling. One of the people that Raschke credits with helping him in his career was wrestler Mad Dog Vachon. Vachon took Raschke up to Canada where he became known as “Baron Von Raschke.”
Raschke went on to have a successful career from there, winning both heavyweight championships and tag team championships. Besides his signature “Claw” move, he also became famous for his catchphrase at the end of interviews: “And that is all the people need to know.”
During his pro career he met and married his wife Bonnie and they have now been married for 53 years.
After his pro career ended, Raschke went back to teaching as a substitute here in Minnesota. He and his wife also owned a gift shop in Lake George Minnesota.
“I’m very excited to be coming back to Hinckley,” said Raschke. The Baron and his wife will be at Carnival on Friday night to help judge the Hinckley Ambassador pageant, they will appear in the parade on Saturday and will be interviewed on the Main Street stage at 1:45 p.m.
